Mark Hughes ‘hopeful’ over Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting deal

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of Cameroon controls the ball during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group A match between Cameroon and Croatia at Arena Amazonia on June 18, 2014© Getty Images

By Matt Law, European Football Editor

Filed: Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 15:55 UK

Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 15:55 UK

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has revealed that his club are close to signing forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer

Choupo-Moting, who has appeared in two World Cups for Cameroon, is a free agent after leaving Schalke 04 earlier this summer, and Stoke have emerged as the favourites for the 28-year-old over the last week.

Hughes has confirmed that Stoke are confident of signing the versatile attacker, although the Welshman has conceded that the deal could still fall through in the final moments.

“He’s a player we’ve got an interest in and it’s one of those we’re hopeful of getting over the line,” Hughes told the Stoke Sentinel.

“You can never say it’s done until it is. I’ve had experiences where clubs have just jumped in at the last moment when you’ve done all the work and they’re able to convince players. We’ll just hang fire until it’s actually official.”

Choupo-Moting, who has also previously turned out for Hamburger SV, Mainz 05 and Nurnberg, scored three times in 30 appearances for Schalke last season.

