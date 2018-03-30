Matchday Live – 1990 Argentina v Cameroon

Full 90 minutes to be streamed ‘live’ on Facebook and YouTube
The official World Cup Facebook page has been publishing great videos from Italy 1990 all week
Fans chose Argentina-Cameroon as third World Cup Rewind game
Full 90 minutes to be streamed ‘live’ on Facebook and YouTube
The official World Cup Facebook page has been publishing great videos from Italy 1990 all week
Fans chose Argentina-Cameroon as third World Cup Rewind game
APAnews | La dette du Cameroun était évaluée à 6156 milliards FCFA au 31 janvier …
why is that important? Relying on past glories is characteristic of this failed
republic of CameroUn
Do not dismiss it ought right. Ever looked at some childhood pictures? The past can be heart-warming and comforting. It can help reorient and change course. Look at the gecko, the lizard. Any message? Think about it.
If we could defeat Diego Armando Maradona and Argentina in those days, we should be able to do so today. All that is needed is introspection and a change of course, nicht wahr????
an Anglophone was the captain of This Cameroon team on this glory day! Verily verily I say on to you, until an Anglophone becomes the leader of the Cameroon Nation glory shall never be achieved.
Interesting! Have you, by chance, asked any of our self-proclaimed first class citizens the reasons for the relative paucity of Anglophones in the national team? I asked and got answers like:
#1. Les Anglophones n’aiment pas le football.
#2. Les Anglophones ne connaissent pas le football.