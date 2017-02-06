Home / English / ‘Matip missed out on winning AFCON so he could lose to Hull’

‘Matip missed out on winning AFCON so he could lose to Hull’

11 mins ago 1 Comment

‘Matip missed out on winning AFCON so he could lose to Hull’ – Fans react to Liverpool defender’s Cameroon retirement

On Saturday, Joel Matip was at the heart of the Liverpool defence as the Reds lost 2-0 to Hull City. A day later, his country lifted their fifth Africa Cup of Nations title.

Matip was nowhere to be seen among the celebrating Indomitable Lions due to his decision to put club over country. During the time Cameroon were at AFCON in Gabon, Liverpool won just one game – an FA Cup replay with Plymouth Argyle.

Cameroon win 2017 AFCON

The centre-back’s decision to retire early from international football caused some hilarious responses on Twitter.

sportingnews.com

Check Also

Le Cameroun remporte sa cinquième Coupe d’Afrique des Nations en battant l’Egypte

Le Cameroun a remporté sa cinquième Coupe d’Afrique des Nations en renversant en finale l’Egypte …

One comment

  1. Mbappe Reserved
    February 6, 2017 at 05:01

    not to worry BROTHER we still love you and you are still welcome to the dent

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved