‘Matip missed out on winning AFCON so he could lose to Hull’

‘Matip missed out on winning AFCON so he could lose to Hull’ – Fans react to Liverpool defender’s Cameroon retirement

On Saturday, Joel Matip was at the heart of the Liverpool defence as the Reds lost 2-0 to Hull City. A day later, his country lifted their fifth Africa Cup of Nations title.

Matip was nowhere to be seen among the celebrating Indomitable Lions due to his decision to put club over country. During the time Cameroon were at AFCON in Gabon, Liverpool won just one game – an FA Cup replay with Plymouth Argyle.

Cameroon win 2017 AFCON

The centre-back’s decision to retire early from international football caused some hilarious responses on Twitter.

Joel Matip missed out on winning AFCON with Cameroon so he could lose to Swansea, Southampton, Wolves & Hull with Liverpool. Hero. — I hate football (@AnfieldRd96) February 5, 2017

Joel Matip when Egypt?? were leading 1-0 VS when Aboubakar scored that late goal for Cameroon??

?????? pic.twitter.com/MdyL9hsb1N — SC: EdemReigns ?? (@EdemReigns) February 5, 2017

Matip and those Cameroon players who turned down Afcon watching their tv like pic.twitter.com/5VrC71LVOe — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 5, 2017

Joel Matip could have won the Africa cup with Cameroon but decided to stay at Liverpool and lose to Hull City — Mootaz (@MHChehade) February 5, 2017

When Joel Matip meets the guy that told him to ignore Cameroon now that they have won the Africa Cup of Nations: pic.twitter.com/M9CdgsdTht — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) February 5, 2017

Joel Matip sacrificed playing in AFCON final to enjoy the pleasure of getting beaten by Hull. Respect. — SJ (@sarahjayneeee_) February 5, 2017

sportingnews.com