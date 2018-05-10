May 20, 2018 – National Day’s Theme Unveiled

Cameroon Tribune | Below is a press release from the Minister of Communication.
The Minister of Communication hereby informs the national and international community that the 46th edition of Cameroon’s National Day will be celebrated on May 20, 2018, under the following theme:
English version:
“Cameroonian citizens, let us remain united in diversity and preserve social peace, for a stable, indivisible and prosperous Cameroon.”
French version:
« Citoyens camerounais, restons unis dans la diversité et préservons la paix sociale, pour un Cameroun stable, indivisible et prospère. »
DAY-DREAMERS: NOTHING MORE NOTHING LESS
THE WAR CONTINUES……..
Mvomeka, some of you hide behind computers while others take the risk to die…..I hope you are in the forest too like other buffalos destroying the peace of Cameroon….Shameful. Remember the evil that men do live after them. Innocent souls are being killed each day, yet some of you continue to flame the fighting that kills our own people.
@mr.no worry get a hold of yourself coward .What do you mean comrade mvomeka is also in the bush fighting with others you shameful traitor of my people.Even the Americans had to fight for their freedom and that is exactly what we are doing if you don’t like it crawl back to that hole you a coming from you cpdm troll .Cameroon is in free fall and all you can do is cry like some girl.Coward
Mr. No Worry,
You must be out of your senses. Do know for long this greedy regime had starved Cameroonians? If you are part of langa republic of Cameroon, good and find with you but don’t come hear and try to tell people what their opinion should be. I strongly believe you are not even an Anglophone but a borrowed anglofool.
The minister is right and the call is for la republique citizens. It is not for Southern Cameroonians. Southern Cameroonians are already united to fight for thier freedom and get rid of the enemy
It sounds like begging or a cleaver way of apologising for wrongs done.
Unite with your lost territories in Gabon, Eq Gunea and congo.
Unity in diversity was the dream of JN Foncha. Face reality minister Tchiroma, the people of Southern Cameroons have denied our efforts to make LRC succeed the Cameroon confederacy while reducing Southern Cameroons to mere regions of LRC. It is so transparent and wrong annexation. Also the Treaty of Versailles which had liquidated the short-lived German Kamerun/Neukamerun did not deny to any of her component peoples the right of self-determination.
You cannot burn down villages, kill people under arrest, decapitate corpses of Anglophones and come here with unity slogans. End this internecine war, now or face personal liability in the near future.
TCHIROMA BAG GARRI..
How could you say that..??..
This man na devil…