May 20, 2018 – National Day’s Theme Unveiled

Cameroon Tribune | Below is a press release from the Minister of Communication.

The Minister of Communication hereby informs the national and international community that the 46th edition of Cameroon’s National Day will be celebrated on May 20, 2018, under the following theme:

English version:

“Cameroonian citizens, let us remain united in diversity and preserve social peace, for a stable, indivisible and prosperous Cameroon.”

French version: