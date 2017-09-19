Memvé’élé 211MW power dam is “ready”, project coordinator says

At Memvé’élé, in the south of Cameroun, the managers of the power dam are actively preparing for the partial delivery of this power infrastructure which was developed by the Chinese firm Sinohydro. It will boost Cameroon’s power generating capacity by 211MW.

“Works on the site have already by completed. The disconnection centres ready and the four Francis turbines are already in place ready to function to generate expected 211MW(…) In fact, we are planning a partial delivery in line with the terms of our contract and construction agenda”, Dieudonné Bisso, Memvé’élé hydroelectric development project declared.

However, we learned that it will not be until some months before the Cameroonian power distribution network takes full advantage of the extra 211MW. This, because the evacuation power lines between the site and the capital city of are under construction.

Business in Cameroon