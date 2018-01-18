Menchum : Three arrested over murder of gendarme

Journal du Cameroun | Three persons have been arrested in connection to the murder of a Gendarme officer on Monday in Weh, few kilometres from Wum, headquarters of the Menchum Division in the North West Region of Cameroon.

The gendarme officer, Jean Bosco Ndjamya was shot and killed as he and his colleagues attempted to intercept a gang of robbers who had attacked a microfinance agency in Weh.

The robbers reportedly seized his gun after a fire exchange before shooting him and taking off with the weapon.

The suspects, whose identities have not been revealed were arrested on Tuesday after a manhunt to track them down was activated, reports the Guardian Post.

A security source equally confirmed their arrest but declined to reveal their identities for reasons described as « investigation secrets ».

The suspects were arrested as they attempted to escape from Weh to a neighbouring locality, locals say.

In collaboration with bike riders and the local population, the suspects were blocked from leaving the village before being arrested.

While the suspects remain in custody, investigations have been opened to track down other suspected members of the gang who are on the run.