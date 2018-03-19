Militants abduct two Tunisians in Cameroon

Kuwait News Agency | TUNIS, March 19 (KUNA) — The Tunisian Foreign Ministry announced Monday that two of its nationals were kidnapped by militants in Cameroon’s southwest region on March 15.

In a press statement, the ministry said the abductees were two staff members of a Tunisian public works company in the area.

It added that a crisis unit was set up to follow up the related developments.

Furthermore, the ministry was coordinating with Cameroonian authorities to free the Tunisian hostages as soon as possible, it noted.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction so far. (end) ksj.ibi