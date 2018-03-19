Militants abduct two Tunisians in Cameroon

Kuwait News Agency | TUNIS, March 19 (KUNA) — The Tunisian Foreign Ministry announced Monday that two of its nationals were kidnapped by militants in Cameroon’s southwest region on March 15.
In a press statement, the ministry said the abductees were two staff members of a Tunisian public works company in the area.
It added that a crisis unit was set up to follow up the related developments.
Furthermore, the ministry was coordinating with Cameroonian authorities to free the Tunisian hostages as soon as possible, it noted.
No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction so far. (end) ksj.ibi
Thanks to Biya’s refusal to dialogue we are in a full blown confusion. He started by coordinating the abductuion of the IG using the help of Nji Atanga and Buhari. No Afcon or elections in Ambaland. Traitors shall pay the price. The UN, France, Britain, Germany, USA can support him all they want but this tiny nation Ambazonia shall break the yoke of French hegemony on a free people and Africa at large. Kidnapping the including Dr Ayaba will not slow the momentum because this is the peoples’ fight. Ambaland forever..
Dreamer. There is and there will be no Nation call Ambazonia. When are you going to realise that your so called movement is now a Group of thieves? Your Actions are hurting anglophones and not Biya and very soon anglophones will turn against you. It will not be Long.
In any war, collateral damage is the price to pay. We know there’ll be casualties that’s why we are seeking to minimize them. You on the other hand have your head deep inside your French master’s ass and are doing everything to protect the smelly French fart you are inhaling. Stockholm syndrome is your disease. The docile stupid idiotic 80% frog majority is validating the expired mandate of an 86 years old fool to lord over you. Never in Ambaland anymore.
which collateral damages are you paying from the safety of your basement in The west ? All you do is barking online so give us a break , collateral damages my foot , damages you are not willing nor ready to pay ? Move here and fight if you dare . Clown
slave for life
Identity, that nuclear bomb which destroys all when poorly managed.
Sad
Whiteman’s identity is a nuclear bomb only for the android suckling… what a pity.
Before the Aryans came, we had our history but today , some fight a war that should not have been thought of in the first place…if only they look back beyond colonialism . We are now looking at the root of all evil and allowing our youths to fight a war that was never theirs. What a shame.
And fight they must so that their children will live to fight no more.
Whatever their leaning, the abductors must have one important thing to consider: There are Cameroonians in other countries earning their keep like these ordinary Tunisian employees of the Kumba- Ekondo- Titi road project. The Golden Rule calls for doing unto others as you would have them do to you.