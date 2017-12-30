Military fuel spills over in Cameroon after colliding with a truck [+video]

Military fuel spills over in Cameroon after colliding with a truck | No further details available at this time.
this kind of accident is the result of technical inefficiency.every year it happens in many countries round the world.one country that has done extremely well is japan because of the constant desire to improve technically and scientifically in all aspects.this had enabled them to reduce the number of train accidents drastically as compared to different countries.what makes this country interesting to study and perharps assimilate some concepts from there is the strong desire to first build quality in people,through adiquate training.they understand that the end result is the consequences of what humans know can do and can not do.the result is, from primary school a process oriented way of thinking institutionalized and children internalize it.this is the mother of japanese perfection.
No rescue mission to turn to? No improvisation to collect rather than let so much fuel go to waste? How can people be so good and fast and independent at applying their eerie professional knowledge on humans (rape, torture, shoot) but be so lamentably wanting in devising a modest means to cut the national loss?
How long would it take to assemble a rubber hose and a few drums to collect such useful resource flowing to nowhere?