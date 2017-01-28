Milla tips Cameroon to make final

Cameroonian legend Roger Milla has backed the Indomitable Lions to overcome an in-form Senegal on Saturday at Stade de Franceville in the first quarterfinal at Afcon 2017.

Milla, who is a two-time Afcon champion having lifted the trophy in 1984 and 1988, is keen on seeing his side progress to the semifinals and further still to the final on February 5.



“We are not here to accompany other teams. We are here because we believe that our young players will go all the way to the final,” he told supersport.com.

Cameroon has benefitted from the presence of football legends including Milla, Geremi Njitap, Patrick Mboma and Bill Tchatoamong others in Gabon who continuously spend time with the players giving them advice on how to improve.

“There are no 10,000 solutions. We are here to pass on the experience and to help them accomplish what we achieved and to help them reach the final. That is the objective at the moment.”

Cameroon finished second in Group A with five points, behind table leaders Burkina Faso on goal difference and have scored three goals and conceded twice.

With the leadership of captain Benjamin Moukandjo, the individual brilliance of Christian Mougang Bassogog and Sebastien Clovis Siani will need to be on top of their game against the Lions of Teranga.

Milla scored 37 goals in 63 appearances for Cameroon including four memorable goals at the Fifa 1990 World Cup in Italy at the age of 38 as the Indomitable Lions became the first African nation to make it to the last eight at the global stage.

This current young squad will be hoping they achieve what Milla did with the golden generation and Afcon 2017 presents this opportunity ahead of the Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria from August 28 to September 2.

