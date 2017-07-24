Milutin Sredojevic critical of Nations Cup changes

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic has hit out at the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) changes to the Africa Cup of Nations, saying pressure from Europe is behind the decision.

CAF announced wholesale changes to the continental competition earlier this week, most notably the shift from 16 to 24 teams and the change from a January event to a June-July one.

European coaches have often been critical of having to lose their African stars for up to six weeks during the Nations Cup, and indeed Cameroon won the 2017 tournament despite being without seven first-choice players, including Liverpool’s Joel Matip.

Sredojevic feels this type of criticism has led to the CAF powers-that-be’s change of heart.

“Though not directly, Africa succumbed to the pressure of Europe to have this tournament played when it’s best for them,” he told BBC Sport.

“I have never believed some of these theories that come from Europe on having the Afcon in January and February.

“The Congress and the people who made the changes I am sure have looked at the marketing and money side of the tournament more than the quality.”

The changes will come into effect from 2019, when defending champions Cameroon will host the tournament.

ESPN