MINFI: Automobile stamp duty control to begin soon

The Minister of Finance, Alamine Ousman Mey has announced a nationwide campaign to control the effective payment of automobile taxes through civil responsibility insurance.

The campaign according the announcement begins on 1st June 2017.

The control is made after the method of payment at the treasury now payable alongside Insurance policies becomes effective.

Commuters will be expected to present valid insurance attestations to control agents as justification for the payment of the automobile stamp duty.

The campaign is in conformity with article 598 of the general taxation code which warrants automobile stamp duty to be collected through insurance companies during subscription or renewal of automobile insurance policies.

Vehicle and motorcycle owners who are still to obtained the civil responsibility insurance or/

and automobile stamp duty for the 2017 fiscal year have been urged to do so or face sanctions.

The sanctions ranges from fiscal penalty of 100%, a penal fine and the impoundment of the vehicle.

CRTV