Ministerial Appointment: Nalova Lyonga vows to make MINSEC corrupt-free

Journal du Cameroun | The newly appointed Minister of Secondary Education (MINSEC), Dr. Pauline Nalova Lyonga Egbe, says how greatest wish is to make MINSEC a corrupt-free Ministry in the country.

The erstwhile Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea was speaking to reporters in her Buea residence, 48 hours after her appointment as the first Anglophone to head the Ministry of Secondary Education.

The erudite Nalova said she was aware of the daunting challenges that await her in her new function, but intimated that she is not afraid of challenges.

“With the experience I have gnarled at the Ministry of Higher Education, you cannot be talking about being afraid of challenges,” Dr. Nalova said.

The new Secondary Education boss urged her new collaborators to work in synergy with her in a bid to help President Paul Biya achieve his vision for the country.

“I want everybody to know the difference between being strict and being wicket. Anything I want it to done should be done. Our forward looking President has given us his vision on what he wants us to do and that we must do to help him achieve his development agenda.”

To the learned academia, the Ministry of Secondary Education owes it responsibility to the children and that she is resolute to make the Ministry to be able to meet the needs and aspirations of young Cameroon.

On how she intends to fight corruption that has become endemic in MINSEC, Dr. Nalova said she is going to put in place a strong team on the ground that will work for the greater good of the nation.

She also sees her appointment as a massive opportunity and a privilege to the people of the South West Region, especially those of Fako Division.

Dr. Nalova Lyonga was one of the Ministers appointed by President Paul Biya on March 2, 2018, following the cabinet shakeup. The Head of State decided to inject new verve into his regime that was fast becoming moribund.

Despite being a stern administrator, many people in the South West Region think that the former UB VC is a square peg in a square hole