Ministry of Mines and Water Resources attempts a solution to water crisis

The Ministry of Water Resources this 2017 has resolved to put to halt the frequent water shortages that has hit the Nations Capital and some regions for some years running.

Ongoing projects to handle the long standing water crisis has this 2017 been relaunched following a ministerial text signed in March 2014.

The Cameroon water utilities corporation, Camwater, says a drop in the water level at major catchments has caused the problem.

But it’s also clear that over the years, new infrastructure was not built to match the city’s rapidly growing population.

Fortunately, several projects have been carried out to increase water production in the capital city.

Some of the projects include: the Mefou water treatment station which has been rehabilitated and produces some 50 thousand cubic metres of water per day;

Two new treatment stations have been constructed at the Akomniada water treatment station, adding to the old ones.

This has led to the increase of 240 thousand cubic metres a day.

Moreover, a number of projects have been initiated to ensure storage and distribution of water. These are:

The rehabilitation of distribution net- work; rehabilitation of some pumping stations network; the rehabilitation of water storage reservoirs.

Camwater has also come up with new pipelines to improve water quality so much so that when the project to supply water to Yaounde from river Sanaga will be complete, a supplementary 300 thousand cubic metres of water will be pumped into Yaounde everyday and in other towns across the country.

Three thousand boreholds are being constructed in the Northern Regions of the country.

It is a project which falls under the three year Emergency plan in collaboration with the Africa Development Bank in 19 council areas to provide water in , 9 towns.

The Yatou project in Douala that pumps 150, thousand cubic metres of Water per day.

CRTV