Miss Cameroon 2018: court suspends Nseke AimÃ©e Caroline as hearings begin

CRTV The Mfoundi High Court in Yaounde has issued a court order suspending the mandate and functions of Nseke AimÃ©e Caroline elected Miss Cameroon 2018 while legal procedures unfold.

A court decision made public on Wednesday 24th January 2018 indicated that the recently elected Miss will suspend all activities related to her function until a court judgement ascertains her legality.

According to the court decision, a case has been filed-in requesting the annulment of the elections which were allegedly marred by multiple cases of fraud and cheating.

Nseke AimÃ©e Caroline was elected Miss Cameroon 2018 alongside five runner ups during a ceremony graced by the Presence of Cameroonâ€™s First Lady Chantal Biya at the Yaounde Conference Centre on Saturday, 30th December 2017. The entire ceremony which marked the finals of the beauty pageant that began months ealier at regional levels was broadcast live on CRTV.

The first hearings on the case have been scheduled at the Mfoundi High Court on the 8th February 2018 at 7:30am.

The court seeks to elucidate the validity and eligibility of all the candidates who took part in the contest of the 2018 edition of the Miss Cameroon beauty contest.