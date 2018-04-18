MLSPhiladelphia Union sign Cameroonian defender Olivier Mbaizo from Bethlehem Steel

Pro Soccer USA | The Philadelphia Union signed 20-year-old Cameroonian defender Olivier Mbaizo to an MLS contract Tuesday, after initially signing him to a USL contract with Bethlehem Steel in January.

Mbaizo gives the Union more depth at outside back. He also gives them some questions to answer,especially about the timing of the move.

Mbaizo hasn’t played for Steel at all this season, having suffered a knee injury during a February scrimmage between the Union and Orlando City. He has trained with the senior team in recent days, but that’s it.

One might wonder if Jim Curtin thinks he needs a new starting left back after Matthew Real had a rough outing against Orlando City. Mbaizo trained as a left back when with the Union in Clearwater, a sign that he might step into that role in games.

"He's a versatile right back that fits the mold of how we want to play with the Philadelphia Union." pic.twitter.com/KpED52XvJW — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) April 17, 2018

It would be a bit harsh on Real, who has shown plenty of evidence he’ll make it as a pro. But the 18-year-old Drexel Hill native has also shown his limits. In particular, he was right in the middle of both goals that Orlando City scored last Friday,and San Jose’s goal a week earlier. And with Fabinho still out because of a torn meniscus, the Union at least need some depth.

Parlez-vous francais? We don't. Olivier Mbaizo (through a translator) talks about joining the U. #JoinOrDie pic.twitter.com/EvzLZns91L — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) April 17, 2018

“Olivier trained with the Union first team throughout our preseason, and it became clear that he has the potential to immediately contribute at the MLS level,” Union sporting director Earnie Stewart said in a statement. “He has earned this quick ascension to our first team through his play in preseason, and we look forward to further integrating him and assisting with his development.”

We might learn morewhen Mbaizo meets the pressafter the Union’s training session Tuesday morning.

Bringing Mbaizo to MLS also increases the odds that the Union will turn a profit from selling him in the future. He hasplayed for Cameroon’s youth national teams, and before joining Bethlehem got his first invitation to a senior-level training camp. If he continues to rise, interest from foreign clubs could rise, too.