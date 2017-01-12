Money laundering and terrorism financing: FCfa 19 billion suspected in Cameroon in 2015

In its 2015 report on the state of corruption published on 29 December 2016, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC) revealed that in 2015, the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANFIF) transferred to the Cameroonian justice 75 cases related to presumed money laundering and terrorism funding activities.

The sums under suspicion of laundering or of being used to fund terrorism in these various cases, we learned, were evaluated at FCfa 19.2 billion, including roughly FCfa 11 billion suspected of financing terrorist activities in Cameroon.

In 2014, 500 declarations of suspicion were passed on to ANIF by participating organisations (banks, microfinance establishments, notaries, certified accountants, etc.). During that year, this organisation, a branch of the state in the fight against money laundering and financing for terrorism, attempted to tracked about FCfa 128 billion.

Business in Cameroon