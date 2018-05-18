Monkey pox hits English speaking Cameroon

Journal du Cameroun | The dreaded but rare viral zoonotic disease (from animal to man) caused by Monkey pox virus has hit English speaking Cameroon, Andre Mama Fouda, Cameroon’s Public Health Minister said on Thursday.
Going by a press release issued by the Minister, Monkey Pox was detected in Njikwa, Momo Division, in the North West Region and Akwaya, Manyu, in the South West Region. The release states that the epidemiology surveilance system had recorded cases of human monkey pox in late April 2018. The few cases, the release went on was later confirmed in May with high suspicions of the virus circulating across several health districts.
Studies reveal Monkey Pox is a viral illness caused by a group of viruses that include chicken pox and small pox. The virus has two types, the Central African and the West African types with the West African type being milder and having no records of mortality.
Given the serious consequences of the disease, Minister Mama Fouda urged Cameroonians to take adequate measures in order to reduce the risk of contracting the diseases. In his press statement, the Minister exhorted the population of the North West and South West regions to collaborate with health officials by staying away from sick animals. Persons with fever and rashes were equally urged to rush to the nearest health facility.
“Monkey Pox Should be suspected in any person with rash, fever, chills, sweats, headache backache, lymphadenopathy, sore-throats, cough and shortness of breath”.
In matters of this type, politicians ought to ease off and let the experts speak. They too deserve their place under our skies.
If all of the nation’s citizens are equal under the law, this one, like the ones before him, should be flown abroad for treatment. What is good for the goose should be equally good for the gander, n’est-ce pas?
‘Politicians ought to ease off and let the experts speak,’ chants the warlock! But you reserve the right to dabble in political matters in which you know almost nothing!
Rather than stray from the subject at hand in your usual sarcastically sinister undertones, get yourself on the field and do something creative!
This is the time for the so called SW/NW stupid foolish “diasporan” to organise a fundraising event for the victims of this monkey pox instead of running unnecessary empty mouths on this faceless forum.
That has been your plan all through right. You pigs have helped to spread the virus in NW/SW in an attempt to divert their funds into healthcare right. What a nice coincidence that it is only happening in NW and SW. Pig head
Raccoon “ ambazonia “
Those terrorists need to stopping eating bush meat ; and ready to fight the civil war between the government and ambazonias members; or cross over Nigeria .
Syria in West Cameroon!
We reserve the right to suspect this as a chemical or biochemical attack you know by whom on the villagers.
Monkey pox? In Momo and Manyu soon we will hear Mezam and Meme!
Should we be prepared to hear Ebola will soon arrive? Contagious disease warfare!
When was the last case of monkey pox in West Cameroon?
Has there been a case of monkey pox in northern Cameroon in the war torn Boko haram areas?
Rest assured whatever warfare tactic is used West of the Mungo will one day manifest East of the Mungo.
Africans doing everything to kill other Africans because of almighty French colonization.
Call us Thomases but this government has lost all credibility with regards to the truth!
What is your contribution except running empty mouth are you not elite of these communities ?????
It is easy for empty mouthed people to call others empty mouth. It is sad that Colby the stray dog does not even know that he is stray but wants to led lead others. Senseless fool!
@Lum
Search a raccoon
Hahahahahahahahaha
So Cameroon has a chemical for monkey pox ; mean Cameroon are so advanced for biochemical weapon too.
Propaganda will kill wuna hahahahahahahaha
Stop eating bushmeat ambasonia
Chemical Beti Assomo in Action. something Fishy is going on because LRC is very desperate to kill the Momentum in Southern Kamerunian by all cause, The million $ question is when was the last out break of Monkey Pox in SK,
Just as the political crisis in Southern Kamerun is affecting LRC negatively because LRC claims Cameroon is one and indivisible So shall any Monkey Pox in SK SPREAD to LRC because Monkey Pox cannot be killed with bullets, monkey POX cannot be marginalize or brutalized but Monkey Pox easily spread and be Assimilated by LRC and LRC military in SK SHALL be the one to carry it to LRC.
The is a Chemical Attack from LRC.
LET remember this is not the first Chemical attack of LRC IN southern KAMERUN we had Lake Nyos in the 80s where 1000s died, I will never forget it because by then I was in WUM attending government Primary SCHOOL BU road and ”WADA” Wum Area Development Association was the point of refuge for survival but LRC did every to destroy WADA and consequently Menchum Became useless economically