Morocco supports Cameroon to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

RABAT, March 6 Xinhua | — Morocco vowed on Tuesday its full support to Cameroon to successfully host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

The backing was pledged by the president of the royal Moroccan football federation (FRMF) Fouzi Lekjaa during a joint press conference with his Cameroonian peer, Dieudonne Happi in Marrakech.

The North African kingdom had been regarded as a back-up venue for the African Cup of Nations after doubts arose about Cameroon’s ability to host the tournament.

“We wanted to talk to you to put an end to rumors making rounds in the media for a while. I reiterate the position of the FRMF and the Kingdom of Morocco. The kingdom is alongside our Cameroonian friends,” Lekjaa said.

“The FRMR is at the disposal of the Cameroonian Federation to make the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon an African football festival,” he said. “So the rumors are over.”

The 2019 finals will be the first in Nations Cup history to feature 24 teams, after the tournament was expanded last year.