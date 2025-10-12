Most Cameroonians in Their Forties Have Known Only One President as Paul Biya Seeks Another Term

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroonians went to the polls on Sunday in a presidential election that could extend President Paul Biya’s four-decade rule. At 92, Biya remains the world’s oldest sitting head of state and has led the country since 1982. For most Cameroonians in their forties, he is the only president they have ever known.

The election features several opposition candidates, including former government spokesperson Issa Tchiroma, 76, who has drawn notable crowds and endorsements from some opposition parties and civic groups. Despite this renewed energy, political observers expect Biya to secure another term, citing his deep control of government structures and the divided state of the opposition.

Voting began at 0700 GMT and was scheduled to close at 1700 GMT, with results due within two weeks. In the capital, Yaoundé, voters cast their ballots under tight security, including at polling stations near the presidential palace.

Many citizens expressed both hope and fatigue as they voted. Some emphasized the need for stability, while others voiced frustration over the lack of progress. “We want to see real change this time, not just words,” said one voter in Douala.

Biya, running under the slogan “Greatness and Hope,” held only one major campaign rally in the northern city of Maroua. His campaign has largely relied on state media and social media platforms, promising economic development and continued stability.

Opponents, however, point to persistent economic stagnation and growing dissatisfaction across the nation of 30 million people. Cameroon’s single-round electoral system awards victory to whoever receives the most votes, and Biya’s past ability to consolidate power and divide rivals gives him a strong advantage.

More than eight million Cameroonians registered to vote in this election, which for many represents yet another chapter under the same leader who has shaped their entire political lifetime.