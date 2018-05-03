Most operators’ 2G voice services don’t meet the contractual requirements, Minette Li Libom Likeng says

Business in Cameroon | The Cameroonian minister of telecommunication Minette Li Libom Likeng met with the regulatory agency ART in Yaoundé on April 26, 2018.

During that meeting, the minister informed that the rate of successful call connection was still low when on 2G network for Orange and or dual 2G/3G for MTN.

She further explained that the 2G voice services of all the operators, except MTN, were still below the contractual requirements.

As for the recommendations of the audit published on October 27, 2017, the telecommunication regulatory agency revealed that MTN implemented 89% of them, Orange (98.9%), Viettel (61.7%) and Camtel (54.27%).

For the record, following the publication of the audit mentioned above, Cameroon allowed the operators 6 months to implement the recommendations. For Minette Li Libom Likeng, it is now time to assess whether they followed these recommendations or not.