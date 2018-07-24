Mothers of Casualties in Cameroon’s Separatist War March for Peace

YAOUNDE — VOA | Hundreds of women whose children have been killed or are missing as a result of the separatist war in Cameroon marched in the capital Sunday. The women called for a cease-fire between the government and the armed groups demanding independence for Cameroon’s English-speaking regions.
These are women who have escaped to Yaounde from the English-speaking regions of Cameroon, where a war has raged between the military and separatists for the past year. The women are praying and singing for peace to return to the central African state.
Among them is Gladys Arrey. She says her 24-year-old son has been missing since March, after she says the military destroyed his motorcycle to get revenge for the killing of a policeman in the southwestern town of Mutengene.
She says she came out to add her voice to the protest.
“We could not miss this opportunity to come and say enough is enough,” she said.
Last November, President Paul Biya declared war on people he called secessionists after armed men attacked and killed two policemen in English-speaking southwestern Cameroon.
The government of Cameroon reports that about 200 civilians and more than a hundred soldiers and policemen have been killed since then.
Ernestine Mbah, who fled from the northwestern town of Batibo, says she has lost her husband and two children in the war. She says she is taking part in the march to let the government know that when the military burns houses and businesses, youths are radicalized and escape to the bushes where they join armed fighters.
“In old times that I was a child, we used to live in peace, we used to share together, we used to talk,” she said. “What is happening? Whatsoever thing, whatsoever devil that is coming into their hearts please let us stop and make peace. If we humble ourselves God is going to give us our heart desires. I plead for peace, I plead for love.”
In June, rights group Amnesty International accused Cameroon’s government of using unnecessary and excessive force that frequently placed civilians in the path of violence. The government said the report was biased and denied using excessive force.
The crisis in Cameroon’s two English speaking regions started out as a protest against marginalization by French speakers who constitute a majority in central African country.
Some French-speaking Cameroonians joined in on Sunday’s march.
Marie Menanga, a Yaounde resident who is housing three people displaced by the fighting, says she wants the government to declare a ceasefire and stop what she describes as a senseless war.
She says armed separatists should also drop their weapons.
She says no woman who is normal and who kept a pregnancy for nine months and went through labor pains will want to see her child or children killed in a senseless war. She says every one should drop their weapons and come out of the bushes because the best gift of live is love and peace.
The United Nations reports that about 200,000 people have been internally displaced and tens of thousands have fled across to Nigeria for safety since the fighting began.
The people of NW and SW were taken for a wild ride.
Little by little they are coming to that realization.
Did they escape on foot? Bamileke Bulu Beti Bassa swines can be organized by Atanga Nji to put on what ever parade but our true mother’s do not trade blood for money. Arthur Mbida raped a 17 year old yesterday while her mother is marching for peace in the capital. Nonsense
The war has not started Southern Cameroon Ambazonian freedom is not negotiable factor with an old man of 86 years call Biya the days ahead will be worst Satan punish Biya and his granmother
Any demonstration that is allowed to take place in Yaounde is masterminded by the government.
The mothers who demonstrated in Yaounde were sponsored by ex-convict Atangana.
Dictator Biya knows what to do to restore peace:
1. withdraw the terrorist soldiers
2. convene an INCLUSIVE and GENUINE negotiation
Believe me or not, the war is UNWINNABLE. Contracting the so-called Grandmasters was, therefore, a sheer waste of taxpayers money.
The Anglophone Question will be resolved this time around come rain come shine.
DECENTRALISATION, the Commission on Bilingualism, translating the HADA text, etc are not considered as solutions to the Anglophone Question.
“I was called a terrorist yesterday, but when I came out of jail, many people embraced me, including my enemies, and that is what I normally tell other people who say those who are struggling for liberation in their country are terrorists.” – Nelson Mandela
LRC is making the same mistake. Instead of looking for a peaceful solution, they waste precious time shouting that they are fighting terrorists.
Of course, the real terrorists are the soldiers who left their country, crossed the mungo river and started committing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in SC
The path to peace is known to all. Renegotiation of the terms of the Union under the auspices of the same United Nations which bungled the first agreement in 1961.
We will not be compelled to be slaves on the land of our fathers!
If necessary our ancestors will rise from the grave to fight for us.
It is in the interest of Larepublique to negotiate now when they are still in a position of strength because every passing moment radicalises the people more, gets them closer to the acquisition of sophisticated weapons, it can only get worse for Larepublique.
Ambazonia will be free, the question now is on whose terms?
@ Anglophone Aka Terrorist/ Mvomeka. Are You From West Or East Germany? Are You A Kamerunian Tax Payer? How Many Refugees (none Family Member) Are You Housing & Caring? Which German Tribe Do You Belong To? Why The German Nationality Not The British? May Be You Are A British By Birth (Subject Of The Queen). THIS IS A KAMERUN FORUM TALKING ABOUT KAMERUN MATTER. IE OSTHROGOTH IS NOT A KAMERUNIAN TRIBE NOT EVEN IBIBIO OR IGBO. SIR ANDREW BENJAMIN COHEN MASTERMINDED THE RE-FUSSION A CASHLESS MANDATE WITH ITS FORMER PART. THUS FOR THE SECOND TO USE ITS RESSOURCES TO ASSIST ITS NATURAL BRETHREN.
Before asking for God’s intervention or the intervention of the Grand Master of Malta, we ought to do what is right and truthful. God does not reward lies, Injustice, fake, cheating.
#1. How can GCE results be better for a problem year – plenty of materials and student scripts were openly set ablaze – than during peace times with maximum registration and participation? How did refugees do it?
#2. How can a survey of the incidence of HIV be lower in a climate of rampant rape and sexual orgy of uncouth military men than during peace times?
Doctored results like these do not lend credibility to the processes or ,those who put them forth. The same is true with elections!!!