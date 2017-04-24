Moukandjo, Lorient leave Lyon stunned [+video]

The great escape is very much on for FC Lorient, who came from behind to win 4-1 away to Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday with Benjamin Moukandjo scoring twice.

Olympique Lyonnais 1 – 4 FC Lorient

THE MATCH

Lyon had won their last four home league games scoring 17 goals in the process and they looked on course to claim another three points here when Corentin Tolisso gave them the lead just before the half-hour mark at the Parc OL. The midfielder controlled a Memphis Depay pass and slotted home from the edge of the area for his eighth league goal of the season.

However, Lorient crucially drew level three minutes prior to the interval. It was a stunning goal, Jérémie Aliadière setting up Majeed Waris for a brilliant first-time curling shot into the far top corner of the net.

Lorient then ran away with the game in the second half as they secured home and away wins against OL in the same season for the first time. The second goal arrived in the 49th minute, Moukandjo getting away from Emanuel Mammana on the left as he cut into the box before the ball broke for Sylvain Marveaux to sweep home.

Alexandre Lacazette headed in from a Mathieu Valbuena free-kick but the Lyon celebrations were cut short by the offside flag and Moukandjo scored twice in the final 16 minutes to secure a stunning victory.

First the man who captained Cameroon to Africa Cup of Nations glory earlier this year turned in a Steven Moreira cross from close range and then he pounced on a terrible pass out from Anthony Lopes to roll in his second of the evening and 12th of the campaign.

Lorient are now out of the automatic relegation places for the first time since the start of October, while any slim hope that Lyon maintained of snatching a top-three finish has surely now evaporated.

THE PLAYER: Benjamin Moukandjo

Moukandjo played a decisive role in the second half, helping set up Sylvain Marveaux’s goal that made it 2-1 before scoring a brace to secure the win. He now has five goals in five games.

THE STAT: 3

Three straight wins for Bernard Casoni’s side. They had won just one of their previous nine games.

LFP