MTN Cameroon CEO refutes allegations of privacy breach

MTN Cameroon has denied allegations that it compromised the privacy of its subscribers along with fellow operators Orange and Nextell by sending messages from the government on internet use.

The mobile network operator says the backlash it has faced on social media for most of last week for relaying government communication that some deem to be threatening was not intended to “curtail customer rights and violate customer privacy.”

Philisiwe Sibiya, CEO at MTN Cameroon, says the allegations are inaccurate and contrary to what MTN Cameroon and the MTN Group stand for.

“As our principal Regulator, the Minister of Post & Telecommunications (MINPOSTEL) may from time to time request telecom operators to carry messages on their networks intended for the general public. This was the case recently when MTN Cameroon, along with other operators, broadcast a message from MINSPOTEL regarding the use of the internet.”

Sibiya adds that social media posts alleging that MTN has barred some subscribers from making use of the network on the whole are untrue.

“All our services remain accessible to our customers, we remain fully committed to providing quality service to all our customers and to building on the special relationship that we have enjoyed for close to 17 years with the Cameroonian public and Communities in general and those of South West and North West Regions in particular.”

MTN is one of the biggest contributors to the State of Cameroon in terms of taxes and customs duties.

The country has been under the leadership of President Paul Biya for nearly 35 years.

At the time of publishing, MTN had not responded to numerous requests information on whether the government paid for the communication with citizens that it facilitated and whether this is also done in other countries where the telco runs its business.

ITWeb Africa