MTN Cameroon dismisses exit rumours

Journal du Cameroun | The management of the telecommunications giant has moved to brush aside rumours they could fold out of Cameroon due to the current crisis.

MTN Cameroon reassured its clients and partners in a communiqué from the CEO on March 14 on their committment to continue serving them.

The CEO Saim Yaksan said the company places great importance on the Cameroon operations and has no plans to exit the country.

« There have been media reports that MTN will be exiting certain markets, including Cameroon. The Management of MTN Cameroon hereby reassures its clients and partners that MTN continues to place great importance on its Cameroon operations and has no plans to exit the country, » MTN CEO Saim Yaksan said in a statement.

« Cameroon is and has always been an important country for MTN, » the CEO stressed.

Reports emerged in the media last week that the company is planning pulling out of some of its unprofitable markets including Cameroon which sparked anger and anxiety amongst its customers.

Local media reports said the Anglophone crisis could force the company to quit Cameroon while local blogs in South Africa said a $6.6 million fine received by the company from Cameroon’s telecommunications regulator and a one-year reduction in its license term was one of the causes.