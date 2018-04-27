MTN Cameroon inks mobile money deal with CNPS

Telecompaper | MTN Cameroon and the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS) have signed an agreement to digitise certain CNPS transactions using MTN Mobile Money. The first phase concerns the bulk payment of family allowances and other family benefits via Mobile Money. The benefactors of these CNPS allowances and dues will be able to receive their money directly on their phones.

The second phase will concern the collection of social contributions by Mobile Money. The agreement between CNPS and MTN is in line with the public-private partnership to build an inclusive Digital Economy in Cameroon. The operator said facilities offered by MTN Mobile Money have the potential necessary to boost the digital transformation of CNPS.

These facilities, MTN said, will significantly contribute to enhance the quality of services provided by the National Social Insurance Fund. The beneficiaries will no longer be obliged to displace themselves or even line up in queues to receive their money. The services provided by MTN Mobile Money will ease traceability instantly of financial transactions relating to CNPS and enable the latter to improve their performance.