MTN Cameroon launches Facebook Flex

3 hours ago

Telecompaper | MTN Cameroon announced the launch of Facebook Flex in partnership with Facebook.

Designed to function with any type of phone (2G, 3G and 4G), Facebook Flex enables the subscriber to browse on his Facebook account, exchange with friends, read, comment, share and send messages to friends and family without consuming their data bundle. Data volume is used only to visualize photos and videos.

The free service Facebook Flex is designed to give the great majority the ability to discover the internet, even without a data bundle, MTN said.

