MTN Cameroon offers scholarships to underprivileged children

MTN Cameroon through its Foundation has introduced a new formula of providing support in the enrolment of underprivileged children. This new approach, implemented since the 2017-2018 back-to-school, will enable to assist more than 2500 students throughout the 10 regions of Cameroon. MTN Foundation offers scholarships to 2100 children in the Logone and Chari division, Far North Region of Cameroon.

This is the continuation of an initiative launched in 2013 to take care of the primary education of less privileged children, mainly girls, of this education priority zone. On the other, this assistance covers 500 children of ten orphanages and foster homes. MTN Foundation takes care of their fees, provides didactic materials to all the children including overalls and boots to protect them from the rainy season.

Each of these foster homes will have a library equipped amongst others with books of the curricula. The Back-to-School caravan, which seeks to support the back-to-school of orphans and other needy children, is one of the aspects of the Foundation’s ambitious programme to help education in the country.

