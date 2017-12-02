MTN Cameroon in talks to ease financial penalty

APAnews | The Mobile Telecommunications Networks (MTN) says it has begun talks with Cameroon’s Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ART), over a CFA3.5 billion penalty for breaches of obligations relating to the identification of subscribers and the use of radio frequencies.

In a statement issued in Yaoundé, the company said it will continue to educate its subscribers on the need to have their phone numbers identified to protect themselves and ensure full compliance with regulations governing the identification of subscribers.

The subsidiary of the South African company said its priority “is and remains the provision of simple, innovative and accessible communication solutions to customers to make their lives more radiant.”

Aside from the pecuniary penalty, which the ART did not make public, MTN operating licence was also reduced by one year of the 15 years granted in March 2015 by Cameroon.

In early 2015, as part of its campaign against terrorism, the government had summoned all operators to systematically identify their subscribers no later than June 30 of the following year, failing which their SIM cards would be disabled.