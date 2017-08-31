Mumbai City FC confirm signing of Cameroon World Cupper Achille Emana

He becomes the club’s seventh foreign signing.

What’s the story?

Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of Achille Emana on a free transfer. The Cameroon international joins last year’s semi-finalists for the 2017-18 Indian Super League.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter handle confirmed Emana’s capture: “With over 400 games under his belt, Achille Emaná’s experience will be key for us in #HeroISL 4. Welcome to the club! #BoleTohMCFC”

In case you didn’t know…

Emana is a Cameroon international who has represented the Indomitable Lions at the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations. The 35-year-old has bags of experience under his belt, having turned out for clubs like Toulouse and Real Betis in his long career so far.

The heart of the matter

The attacking midfielder becomes Mumbai City FC’s seventh foreign signing for the 2017-18 ISL, following in the footsteps of Lucian Goian, Gerson Vieira, Marcio Rosario, Leo Costa, Everton Santos and Rafa Jorda, all of whom joined the Mumbai-based outfit this summer.

Head coach Alexandre Guimaraes has been very active in the transfer market so far having signed the joint most number of overseas players. With a little more than two months to go before the big kick off, Mumbai City FC have all but completed their jigsaw.

The club will head for their pre season camp in October and hope to complete their quota of eight signings well before they set off. In Emana, the club have acquired a forward who has played over 400 games in his career and also has a good eye for goals.

Emana is mostly remembered for his time in France with Toulouse, where he spent seven years making over 200 appearances. It was during his time with Toulouse that he tasted great success at international level, helping Cameroon finish second in both the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

What’s next?

The 2017-18 season of the ISL kicks off on 17th November in a new avatar. The popular Indian franchise league has undergone quite a makeover this year, with two new teams added and an extended schedule agreed upon. Mumbai City FC, with their flurry of early transfer activity, have stood themselves in good stead for another title tilt next season. Last year, they finished first in the league phase of the ISL before being ousted in the semis.

Author’s take

Emana is one of the well-known Cameroonian internationals around the world and his signing will provide a much-needed boost of goals, skills, and experience that was missing last season. However, the jury is very much out for the player until he succeeds on the pitch.

