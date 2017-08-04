Mushrooming ideal empowering women in Cameroon

Driving to work is usually a routine task for most people, but when Bridget Mbu Mbeng noticed a plume of smoke emanating from a mushroom farm in Kennett Square, she had to know its source.

Originally from Cameroon, the licensed practical nurse was curious because in America, people do not usually cook with firewood in their homes.



So while she was heading from Delaware to her nursing job in Coatesville, she made a detour and drove to the source to inquire about the smoke. There she was welcomed by Spanish-speaking workers who opened the doors to show her a sea of budding mushrooms.

Intrigued, she continued her investigation by visiting another farm and met a young American who introduced her the art of mushroom cultivation.

Prior to her discovery, Mbu Mbeng had only known about mushroom growing in wild forests. When she saw vast mushrooms growing in a controlled environment, she decided to tackled the mystery of mushroom cultivation.

“I started experimenting with [mushroom] strains, visiting Penn State University and attending classes and buying spores and sending them to Cameroon,” Mbu Mbeng said in a podcast interview.

As her interest in the world of mushroom farming blossomed, a new seed was planted. In 2007, Mbu Mbeng would develop a sustainable solution to help her countrywomen by establishing Mbeng Adio Mushroom Farm Outreach Initiative, an agricultural cooperative that partners with women in Cameroon to grow and sell mushrooms.

“I started this organization 10 years ago because I am from this grass-roots population, so I know their struggles and their hard work,” said Mbu Mbeng. “I wanted to be able to help this population to help themselves and help their children.”

To date, over 1,500 women in Cameroon have participated in the program.

“Somewhere from 70 to 90 percent of the women in Cameroon are the breadwinners of the family. Economically, they have the burden to feed their family, clothe their family and make opportunities for their families,” said Mbu Mbeng.

“Before then, I was trying to help them to craft, and I quickly realized the craft was not working because nobody can craft on an empty stomach,” she added. “When I discovered the art of producing mushrooms, I quickly discovered how important it is. It does not replace meat, but it gives people who cannot afford meat the opportunity to quickly have protein, too.

“If a woman produces 50 kilos [about 110 pounds] of mushrooms, then she cannot consume all. She can consume 5 [11 pounds] or 10 kilos [22 pounds], and then sell the rest and be able to help her buy her meat, oil or clothes on her back or shoes for her children to be able to go to school. That’s how I quickly understood it was a good opportunity for me to be able to share.”

Beyond the African market, MAMF has plans to expand into China, which is the largest consumer of mushrooms in the world. This year, the organization, which has offices in the United States and Cameroon, plans to build its first central farming facility to address the needs for increased production and quality control.

“The role of the central facility is to introduce solar panels to these mushroom farming communities that lack electricity,” said Mbu Mbeng. Solar panels will supply the electricity needed to maintain mushrooms at a controlled temperature year round so farmers can safely store seeds and continue to produce crops throughout the year.

In order to meet market demand, MAMF must invest to scale up its production operation in the West African nation.

“The problem we currently have is that the market is growing,” said Mbu Mbeng. “We struggle to keep up with demand. We are looking for investment capital to increase our seed production, first and foremost.”

For more information on MAMF Outreach Initiative mission and crowdfunding campaign, visit mamfglobal.com.

The Philadelphia Tribune