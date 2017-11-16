Nalova Lyonga: From University Chancellor to hospital board chair

Journal du Cameroun | Dr Nalova Lyonga Pauline, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buea has been appointed Board Chair of the Douala General Hospital.
The former VC was appointed by Cameroon’s President Paul Biya on November 13.
Dr Nalova had just ended her term as fourth Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea, where she had also served as Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Teaching, Professionalisation, and Development of ICTs.
The Head of State’s decree also appointed two other new Board Chairs to some government-funded institutions of Cameroon: the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS) and the Yaounde General Hospital. Mohamadou Bilitte Haman-Djoda was appointed Board Chair of CNPS. She takes over from Ousmane Mey who died in January 2016.
While Auguste Asse Essomba was appointed Board Chair of the Yaounde General Hospital to replace Atangana Ignace who was Board Chair since 2015.
The youths have no opportunities in Biya’s so-called “Island of Peace”. Old people are recycled from one job to another while the youths flee the country because of no job opportunities. Very sad indeed.
Next appointment is general manager of pamol…..
I have done a quick search on Lyonga (google and google scolar) academic work.
Sadly I found only two publications: the first published in 1980 is probably a conference paper or a journal article titled CAMEROON LITERATURE IN ENGLISH. And the second is her Ph.D dissertation (1985) from Michigan university titled UHAMIRI OR A FEMINIST APPROACH TO AFRICAN LITERATURE. That is all unless others are packed somewhere in traditional hard copies.
The basic principle is that you cannot give what you don’t have. She was Vice-Chancellor of the UB and now Hospital board chair. For those who do not understand, high-level (strategic) decisions, strategic plannings, high-level objectives, etc. regarding healthcare are part of her responsibilities.
We must stop dreaming and start facing the reality.
Appointments from the Biyas regime is not based on your relevant academic credentials connected to the post of responsibility to manage.It is based on clientelism.