Nalova Lyonga: From University Chancellor to hospital board chair

Journal du Cameroun | Dr Nalova Lyonga Pauline, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buea has been appointed Board Chair of the Douala General Hospital.

The former VC was appointed by Cameroon’s President Paul Biya on November 13.

Dr Nalova had just ended her term as fourth Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea, where she had also served as Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Teaching, Professionalisation, and Development of ICTs.

The Head of State’s decree also appointed two other new Board Chairs to some government-funded institutions of Cameroon: the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS) and the Yaounde General Hospital. Mohamadou Bilitte Haman-Djoda was appointed Board Chair of CNPS. She takes over from Ousmane Mey who died in January 2016.

While Auguste Asse Essomba was appointed Board Chair of the Yaounde General Hospital to replace Atangana Ignace who was Board Chair since 2015.