CRTV | Despite the visible imposing presence of the rubble which is an ugly reminder of last Thursday night’s fire accident at the administrative block at the National Assembly, business has almost return to normal.

Photo de: National Assembly bounces back to business as usual after fire incident

A high sense of solidarity has emerged amongst Members of Parliament and administrative staff who now have to cope with accommodating themselves in the available space that remained unaffected by the ravaging flames as the November session proceeds.

This Monday, 20th November 2017, work fully resumed at the national Assembly with members of the finance commission holding their deliberations at the House Chamber following prior clearance from the Speaker of the House who authorised commissions to hold their meetings in the hemicycle.

Four bills were examined during the session.

The Minister of Finance, Alamine Ousmane Mey defended that settlement bill which stood at four thousand two hundred and thirty four (4,234) billion CFA francs that was executed at 94 percent of its target.

The Minister explained that the current social political situation and trends in global trade affected the execution rate.

He pointed to the war against Boko Haram, the fall in oil prices in the world market and other challenges to tax collections. He however indicated that the four per cent deficit was covered by a different partner. It is the first time since the introduction of the budget programme system that the settlement bill has witnessed a deficit.

The Minister of Trade, Luc Margloire Atangana Mbarga was also infront of the commission members to defend a bill on legal guarantees to encourage foreign direct investments.

He told the Members of Parliament that foreign investors find it easy to invest where they are certain that their investments are secured and there are legal instruments to protect their investments.

The Minister of Transport, Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo’o presented the advantages Cameroon stands to gain by opening direct flights to Saudi Arabia at the diplomatic and economic levels.

The MPs also examined the Oil Services Agreement between, Cameroon and Saudi Arabia was presented in parliament