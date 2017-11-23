National Assembly: SDF MPs block session, call for talks on Anglophone crisis [+video]

Journal du Cameroun | Reports coming from Cameroon’s National Assembly states that there is massive disorder going on now.

Going by the reports, Lawmakers of Cameroon’s leading opposition party, SDF have blocked the plenary session, demanding the inclusion of the Anglophone crisis in the November session discussions.

The SDF MPs could be heard in a CRTV radio report, singing about the country not moving well while the House speaker reacted, chanting that the country is well.

It should be noted the SDF lawmakers had boycotted the opening session which started November 14. The lawmakers had said the November session, normally assigned to fixing the country’s budget, cannot be business as usual, given the ongoing crisis which has grounded activities in English speaking Cameroon for more than a year now.

Last week boycott, the MPs state, was aimed at showing their disapproval over government’s management of the escalating crisis in the country’s two English speaking regions.

Speaking in a press conference at the party’s Yaounde headquarters, one of the SDF MPs, Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam explains the reason for the boycott. “We had enumerated a list of grievances particularly the violence that is being meted out in the North West and South West regions. We had warned that violence begets violence that the forces of law and order are now involved.

“As representatives of the people, we condemn these spiral of violence and our absence today, is to alert people that we disapprove of the policies that are being taken to handle the crisis and we are rebelling against government’s inertia in resolving the Anglophone crisis.

Asked if the boycott will be indefinite, the MP said the party’s executive board dubbed NEC had asked them to participate in the deliberations.

“We will take part in the deliberations. NEC ask us to attend and gave us directives on what to do. We will be fulfilling NEC resolutions”.