National Commission on Bilingualism and Multiculturalism calls for patience

The Chairman of the National Commission on Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, NCPBM, Peter Mafany Musonge has urged the population of the North West and South West regions to be patient while their grievances are being attended to.

He was speaking to the press after courtesy visits on the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

The series of visits that took place this Monday 25th September 2017 is the first for member of the commission since they started work some two months ago. They used the occasion to call on the Peoples’ representatives to champion the promotion of Bilingualism and multiculturalism.

The commission members began their visit at the Senate and were warmly received by Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji at midday. During the meeting the Chairman of the National Commission on Bilingualism and Multiculturalism told the Senate President that the commission has been operational since the last July 2017.

Peter Mafany Musonge called for the collaboration with the Senate which is one of the highest institutions of the country in promoting Bilingualism, Multiculturalism and living together in Cameroon.

All the members of the commission were presented formally to the President of the Senate during the visit.

A similar reception was accorded the delegation at 4:00pm at the National Assembly when the commission members were received by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yegiue Djibril.

Discussions also focused on the ongoing crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon. The chairman of the National Commission on Bilingualism and Multiculturalism urged all Cameroonians to remain calm, responsible and avoid actions that might lead to the destruction of what has been built because tomorrow what is destroyed would have to be rebuilt.

Peter Mafany Musonge in his word to the population of the North West and South West regions, said they should know that they grievances have been heard and they are being addressed.

He added that it requires a bit of patience for all that they have asked for to be studied and adequate responses provided.

The members of the National Commission on Bilingualism and Multiculturalism are scheduled to continue their three day high level visits to state institutions on the 26th and 27th September 2017.

The visits are intended to acquaint heads of the institutions with the missions of the National Commission on Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, NCPBM and the critical role the state institutions have to play in contributing to the fulfilment of the mandate of the commission.

According to their official schedule, the commission members are expected to visit the Prime Minister’s Office and meet with the Prime Minister Head of Government, Philemon Yang on Tuesday and the next day, they will visit the President of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Ekobe Daniel and the President of the Economic and Social Council, Ayang Luc.

This first major outing of the commissions comes after two sessions had been held and a plan of action drawn up. The Commission has also received Cameroonians in their Yaoundé office to discussion issues of bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together amongst Cameroonians

CRTV