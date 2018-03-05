A new journey begins for Atanga Nji

Journal du Cameroun | The 60-year old was today installed as the new Minister of Territorial Administration by the Prime Minister and Head of Government Philemon Yang at the conference hall of the Ministry.
In a brief ceremony at the board room of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, Atanga Nji was installed alongside the Elanga Obam Georges, (the new Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development).
Both men were tasked by the Prime Minister to be assiduous in their duties and effectively accelerate the decentralisation process in Cameroon.
He will as first task to work hard to over see a hitch-free senatorial elections on March 25 as well as the other three elections coming up.
He was also tasked to work in collaboration with security forces to secure the territorial integrity of the nation especially against the waves of Boko Haram attacks in the Far North and the upsirsings in the English-Speaking regions of the country.
It was a marathon day that proceeded to the Ministry of Finance where the Prime Minister and Head of Government Philemon Yang installed Louis Paul Motaze as Minister of Finance in place of Alamine Ousmane Mey.
A reversal of roles will later be done at the Ministry of Planning and Regional Development where Alamine Ousmane Mey would continue from where Louis Paul Motaze stopped.
That is all Yang does…install…install,,,can he appoint his own office clerk without popol penning his signature?And even those ministers get direct orders from the presidency.Errand boy
It will take a complete Master degree program to analyze how the CameroUn government functions. It is a convoluted, mystical, and an ambiguous mechanized system of government that is paralleled to none the world over. Judas Iscariot Atanga’na Nji is compensated with the ministry of Terrorizing Administering, but, decapitated of the spicy portion of Deception and Concentration Camping, which is created and given to a francophone. This leaves the semi-illiterate psychopathic Atanga’na, a jobless, impotent stooge. The Bamba harlot will be warbling in one of the redundant and suffocating ministries of education. I’m sure after a master’s program, one needs to proceed with a PH. D., to fully understand the system.
The two most hated SCians are rewarded for escalating a crisis. I don’t get it
@Dongene
enemy of progress, before open your mouth here you need to see Nigeria first.
the man of the year GOD BLESSED YOU
Atanga Nji for president – 2026
Hahahaha, Fon!
You’re jokingly making a a point there.
Biya might be testing and at the same time preparing this chap for the relay baton.
Despite all the fuss lingering over him, he keeps on getting closer to the gates of Etoudi.
Hmmm, this chap is of no use for coming elections, but Biya is of a different opinion.
Ntong na really some ting wey no human no fit commot’am for arda man yi body…
Atanga Nji Paul- PM-2019 and President 2035 when LRC must have fully emerged! Southern Cameroons plan to have mutual representation at Ambassadorial level with LRC. How is he going to reform MINAT(prisons under him now) and particularly the Prison system in Douala that was not very nice to him I am told
A
1. New-Bell ex-convict
2. Secondary school dropout
3. denier of the existence of the Anglophone Problem
as Minister of Territorial Admin
WONDERS SHALL NEVER END IN BIYA’s ISLAND OF EVIL
A
The colonial slave atanga nji should close down prison s because he will be jailed soon. He is good to be aminister only in LRC. Nothing good comes from LRC.
Cameroon a country where idiot can be given a position of power without any vetting. In the western world before taking a key position like that u have to scrutinize and then confirmed by congress or parliament. This generation of Biya and his gangs will destroy Cameroon before they die. The evil atanga is pledging to Biya not the Cameroonian people. Am glad am not in that _________ country that kill dreams for the youths. Staying in Cameroon would have meant being broke till I die.
@Better pikin
enemy of progress ” before you are criticizing Cameroon ” you need to see your president Donald Trump or your neighbor Nigeria
As we are fighting for freedom, Atanga Nji is enjoying.Please, your own now for the prison for your colonial master awaits u after that.Equally, you and your family will not have a place in our new nation in the coming years.watch out.You are not welcome in our land anymore.
Atanga Nji est Camerounais. En tant que Camerounais, il mérite n’importe quel poste administratif, soit-il gouvernemental.La personne même n’est pas importante, mais le poste qu’il occupe désormais est d’une grande responsabilité et demande beaucoup de dicipline et de sang froid.
Nous lui souhaitons bonne chance et bon courage.
Le territoire Camerounais est immense: Allant de Kousseri jusqu’a Ebolowa en passant part Maroua, Garoua, Ngaoundere, Bertoua, Yaounde, Sangmelima, Bafoussam, Kribi, Buea
Le Cameroun ne commence ni ne s’arrete qu’à Bamenda! Sortez un peu de votre bulle!
Btw, les enfants n’ont pas d’eau potable à Maroua. Cà aussi C’est le Cameroun.
People here are complaining about President Paul Biya and his cronies. Rightly so.
You can do more and get even bigger impact by using social media and making our voiced and concerns heard across the globe. You can use:
– Twitter.
– Instagram.
– Facebook.
Twitter will spread the word faster. Copy key placers and decision makers across the world. Here are some twitter information:
– Paul Biya: @PR_Paul_Biya
– Issa Tchiroms: @ITBMINCOM
– President Emmanue Macron: @EmmanuelMacron
– French President’s office: @Elysee
– British Prime Minister: @theresa_May
– British PM office: @10DowningStreet
– UN Secretary General: @AntonioGuterres
– International Criminal Court: @IntlCrimCourt
– Commonwealth Secretariat: @CommonwealthSec
– Commonwealth Head, Patricia Scotland QC: @PScotlandCSG
A very useful contribution, John Bokilo. Thank you but please check well to make sure there is a column preceding the “@”.
@John Bokilo
your computer will be hacking , and i will know your location
No quarms here. I remember reading that Hitler became the leader of today`s
Merkel`s Germany, but he failed exams and never made it any higher. So, like
the deposed former governor of Kaduna, Balarabe Musa once said, `a dog can
become the president of Nigeria`.
It might be Atango Nji`s turn. But we know how such men end up.
Different societies value different things and even inside a given society individuals hardly value the same things. The case of Atanga Nji Paul is a good illustration – as some loathe his appointment, others like it. Yes most persons are guided in life by altruism and empathy, vowing never to let others go through the sufferings they have endured. Others gladly invoke their right to recrimination and vindictiveness and put them to work. In Cameroon the certificate of non-conviction is used to deny some citizens employment while it is waived aside for others.
Vive le Cameroun.