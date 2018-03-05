A new journey begins for Atanga Nji

Journal du Cameroun | The 60-year old was today installed as the new Minister of Territorial Administration by the Prime Minister and Head of Government Philemon Yang at the conference hall of the Ministry.



In a brief ceremony at the board room of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, Atanga Nji was installed alongside the Elanga Obam Georges, (the new Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development).

Both men were tasked by the Prime Minister to be assiduous in their duties and effectively accelerate the decentralisation process in Cameroon.

He will as first task to work hard to over see a hitch-free senatorial elections on March 25 as well as the other three elections coming up.

He was also tasked to work in collaboration with security forces to secure the territorial integrity of the nation especially against the waves of Boko Haram attacks in the Far North and the upsirsings in the English-Speaking regions of the country.

It was a marathon day that proceeded to the Ministry of Finance where the Prime Minister and Head of Government Philemon Yang installed Louis Paul Motaze as Minister of Finance in place of Alamine Ousmane Mey.

A reversal of roles will later be done at the Ministry of Planning and Regional Development where Alamine Ousmane Mey would continue from where Louis Paul Motaze stopped.