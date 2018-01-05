New Year wishes: Biya sells Cameroon’s 2018 vision to international partners

Journal du Cameroun | The President of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya, has presented the country’s 2018 political and socio-economic vision to the international community, this as he received new year wishes at the Unity Palace on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

Addressing the top dignitaries, President Biya said Cameroon has adopted a structural reform agenda as falling oil and commodity prices have slowed down growth.

Hear him; “On the economic front, I believe we must salute the signs of a return to growth. However, it should be noted that the situation is not the same everywhere”.

“Some countries are already experiencing growth, driven by substantial injections of liquidity and very low interest rates, while others, despite a drastic fall in exports, are still recording high growth rates, mainly thanks to strong domestic demand. Some countries are still struggling to get back to growth, while others, like Cameroon, have adopted a structural reform agenda as falling oil and commodity prices have slowed down growth”.

President Biya also enjoined the diplomates to be advocates against slavery and migration. He made mention of the slavery situation in the Middle East. “…They are locked up in camps, huge sums of money are extorted from them to get a place on makeshift boats, and they are even sold as slaves. Do these people not have the right to be treated as human beings?

In the end, the President urged all actors to take action and put an end to what will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greatest scandals of the 21st century.