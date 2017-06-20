Newcastle fans over the moon with reported links to Porto’s Vincent Aboubakar

It has emerged that Newcastle are pushing on in negotiations for the Cameroonian international.

Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar according to reports, much to the delight of Magpies fans.

Futbol Arena claim that negotiations on a deal are moving along quickly with the Portuguese club, despite interest from Besiktas, who reaped the rewards of having the Cameroon striker on loan last season.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in Turkey, scoring 12 league goals in 27 appearances and 19 times in all competitions.

Those performances have caught the eye of Rafael Benitez and Newcastle and the club are pushing hard for a transfer, Futbol Arena say.

Aboubakar has a particularly strong scoring record in the Champions League, netting nine times in 16 games during his career.

That pedigree has captured the imagination of supporters, who see the 49-capped international as the kind of striker Newcastle will need if they are to solidify their place in the Premier League next season:

Acquah , Lejeune and Aboubakar could all be happening ,fingers crossed ????? — ?Swampy?NUFC ?????? (@Swampmonster9) June 19, 2017

Vincent Aboubakar is the next Samuel Eto'o. He would be an amazing signing. #NUFC — CompleteNUFC (@CompleteNUFC) June 19, 2017

Oh wow we're actually in talks with Aboubakar, will be a class signing. — ?Adam. (@SimplyMitro) June 19, 2017

Lejeune and Aboubakar both in one week, yes please — Kierön (@KieronNUFC_) June 19, 2017

Vincent Aboubakar… yes please.. a class above any striker we have, would guarentee 15+ goals Always been a fan #NUFC. — Swanny (@NotoriousNUFC) June 19, 2017

Aboubakar is a Rafa type of striker. Very fast and will run the channels, would worry about how he would adapt to England though. #NUFC — Hello, I am Nicky (@ORANGEYPURPLE) June 19, 2017

Would be an absolute steal to get Aboubakar for around £10M. — John (@jbxnufc) June 19, 2017

