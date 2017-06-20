Home / English / Newcastle fans over the moon with reported links to Porto’s Vincent Aboubakar

Newcastle fans over the moon with reported links to Porto’s Vincent Aboubakar

2 hours ago 3 Comments

It has emerged that Newcastle are pushing on in negotiations for the Cameroonian international.

Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar according to reports, much to the delight of Magpies fans.

Futbol Arena claim that negotiations on a deal are moving along quickly with the Portuguese club, despite interest from Besiktas, who reaped the rewards of having the Cameroon striker on loan last season.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in Turkey, scoring 12 league goals in 27 appearances and 19 times in all competitions.

Those performances have caught the eye of Rafael Benitez and Newcastle and the club are pushing hard for a transfer, Futbol Arena say.

Aboubakar has a particularly strong scoring record in the Champions League, netting nine times in 16 games during his career.

That pedigree has captured the imagination of supporters, who see the 49-capped international as the kind of striker Newcastle will need if they are to solidify their place in the Premier League next season:

HITC

Check Also

Après un AVC, Rigobert Song: ‘’ mon cas est exceptionnel selon le médecin ’’

APA-Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) Invité de la 5è édition de la Nuit du football Africain, à …

3 comments

  1. vic
    2 hours ago at 13:19

    he is too good for newcastle

    Reply
  2. The Mayor
    1 hour ago at 13:52

    Aboubakar- Stay where you are. English Football has proven tough for paysans….

    Reply
  3. Wonderboy
    1 min ago at 14:58

    Aboubakar can fit in every club in the world please

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved