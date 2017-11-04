Niger to export oil via Cameroon

APA-Douala (Cameroon) The project to export Nigerien oil through the Atlantic coast of Cameroon via the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, following a bilateral agreement signed in 2014, will be re-launched in the coming weeks, APA heard from an official source on Saturday.

Niger has an oil industry operated by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) consortium.

Current production is 20,000 barrels per day, for a national requirement estimated at 7,000 barrels.

According to the Nigerien authorities, with the exploitation of new deposits they should have more than one billion barrels and about 80,000 barrels of crude oil will be evacuated per day through the Niger-Chad-Cameroon pipeline.

Nigerien Finance Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou said this project, which has been the subject of negotiations for the last three years, should definitively be resolved, though the option of exporting Nigerien crude oil through the port of Cotonou in Benin was also envisaged.

Sources added that this is because of the terrorist threat posed by Boko Haram, whose attacks are particularly directed at Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad.

However, the resumption of negotiations between the Cameroonian and Nigerien authorities, is also due to the “very high investment cost of the Beninese option”, since Niger would build an expensive pipeline, whereas the Chad-Cameroon pipeline would make Niger realize substantial savings.

