Nigeria deports Ayuk Tabe, 46 Cameroonian separatists

News Agency of Nigeria (press release) | A key Cameroonian separatist leader, Julius Ayuk Tabe and 46 others, some of whom were arrested in Abuja earlier this month have been deported by Nigerian authorities to Cameroon.
Ayuk and the others were deported on Friday to Yaounde, Ayuk’s lawyer, Abdul Oroh, a former member of the House of Representatives and human rights activist said.
Ayuk is the president of a self-declared breakaway state made up of the Anglophone regions of majority-Francophone Cameroon.
His deportation marks an escalation in Cameroon’s fight against the separatists who have taken up arms over the past year in their bid to create a nation which they call Ambazonia.
“A group of 47 terrorists, among them Mr. Ayuk Tabe, has for some hours been in the hands of Cameroonian justice, before which they will answer for their crimes,” Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said in a statement.
The Ambazonian movement has gathered widespread support due to a government crackdown on peaceful protests by Anglophones who complain of being marginalised by the French majority.
Nigeria and Cameroon are increasingly coordinating efforts to deal jointly with the growing insurgency that Yaounde has struggled to contain – in part because most of the leading actors are orchestrating events from abroad.
Tens of thousands of Cameroonian refugees have flooded into Nigeria, since the conflict began.
In his statement, Cameroon’s communications minister praised his government’s cooperation with Nigeria, adding that the two countries “will never tolerate their respective territories serving as a base for activities that destabilise one or the other.”
Ayuk, a former businessman who had lived in Nigeria, is seen as a moderate voice in the separatist movement and has in the past promoted dialogue over violence.
Nevertheless, he has been the target of Cameroonian authorities as a leading member of a resurgent movement to break away from French-speaking Cameroon.
In December, his family home in Anglophone Cameroon was surrounded by government troops, he told Reuters at the time from Nigeria.
“If you can kidnap someone like Ayuk, who wanted meaningful dialogue, who will you be able to speak to?” said Cho Ayaba, head of the Ambazonian Governing Council, a separatist body established to create an independent state called Ambazonia.
“This is an intolerable act. Now we have no choice but to defend our homeland.”
Ahidjo the fulani from the north was very instrumental in breaking the neck of the Biafran seccession.Buhari is basically returning the goodies by paying in kind.Fair play i think.But will this move stop the train.Time will tell.
@ Vaiocomputers
That is very insightful! So this is a quid pro quo for the favor President Ahidjo did to Nigeria during the 1966 Biafran war. Makes a lot of sense.
But what is inexplicable is the three-week silence and even till this moment Nigeria has made no statement. Is this an illegal operation or one backed by the government?
This is adding petrol to fire. The reality is that LRC and France voted against the independence of Southern Cameroons at the 994th plenary session of the UNGA on 21 April 1961. 23 years later, Cameroun, which practically ceded her sovereignty to France on 12/26/1959 in the controversial Cooperation Accords, is trying to annex Southern Cameroons via political chicanery.
The people of Southern Cameroons are resisting the annexation. Nothing short of an honest round table dialogue is likely to resolve this problem going forward. Not interested in direct dialogue, the Biya regime is creating a monumental domestic challenge for his successor. The world is watching.
@ MD
I have difficulty assimilating this idea of a “dialogue” involving President Biya and eight million English-speaking citizens of the contested regions. Is this a realizable goal? How large will the sitting arrangement be? Or will it involve a small number of persons? In that case how will it differ from those already undertaken earlier by PM Yang, Dr. Goghomu, etc?
Why are we so averse to opinion polls by accredited newspapers? Is that not a cost-effective way of finding out what direction citizens want their leaders to go?
And of course there is also the option of putting it to the vote. Some call it a referendum, which generates cachexia in some quarters. Is it not distressing to be losing human lives with options like these unexplored?
There is an elephant in the room that few people talk about. That elephant is FRANCE. Many credible people theorize that Mr. Biya is merely implementing Francafrique policies dictated to him from Paris otherwise the master would have denied him the sought after life presidency. Note that he complained in “communal liberalism” of neocolonial/imperialist pressures on the country. Otherwise, why did France 24 and TV-5M, both owned by the Government of France break the news first? Who told them? CRTV only reported today!
They are just people not the revolution.You can’t arrest the revolution.
Kicking the can down the road. Cameroon is a caretaker state run on behalf of France. At almost 90 years, a despot is not satiated with power but feels that he can fix what he created by arrests and incarcerations. Whatever positions any Cameroonian takes on this issue, the central problem in Cameron is having a long term dictator who kowtows foreign dignitaries with lofty gifts and taking the position of superpower brokers just to stay and die in power.
In the next several years, this Anglophone crisis will persist and deteriorate into irreparable carnage if the problem is not addressed. When your people die in the streets the solution is not inviting foreign diplomats to safe face. Nigeria has invited reprisal of its people in Cameroon and that is sadly the next phase of bloodshed.
The world needs to see pictures of the Amba leaders to allay growing fears that they have been murdered.
Arrest One and Give Birth to Two More!
Biya Can arrest the people but can never arrest the revolution : Quote of the day
Mosses began the Liberation but Joshua was the one who led them in. Do u know Y? Bc it was a divine course and no one could stop it.
1. Dr. Balla was as MODERATE FEDERALIST. He was very influential.
However, LRC FOOLISHLY abducted him. Dr. Balla is now a mere spectator of the struggle with ZERO INFLUENCE. Southern Cameroonians no longer listen to what Dr. Balla says.
LRC inadvertently made Dr. Balla irrelevant as part of the solution.
The struggle INTENSIFIED.
2. Then came Dr. Ayuk Tabe. He was a MODERATE SEPARATIST. He was very influential.
He was “seen as a moderate voice in the separatist movement and has in the past promoted dialogue over violence.”
However, LRC FOOLISHLY abducted him. He became irrelevant as part of the solution
The struggle will surely be intensified.
Proof
“Cameroun – Insécurité: Au moins 15 bombes découvertes près de Bamenda »
3. The came Barrister Bobga. He is a HARDLINER SEPARATIST
He is allergic to the words FEDERATION and DECENTRALISATION
Of course, LRC have already started planning how to bring him Biya’s ISLAND OF EVIL
As a corollary, the next leader after Barrister Bobga will be a WARLORD, such as Dr. Ayaba or Dr. Akwanga.
Southern Cameroonians follow the REVOLUTION and not persons. Simply put, arresting any person or group of persons will NEVER EVER stop the momentum. It rather helps toi intensify the momentum.
The Apartheid Government in South Africa kept Mandela in prison for 27 years but they could not stop the momentum. This was so because the blacks followed the REVOLUTION and NOT PERSONS
Biya’s ISLAND OF EVIL should stop chasing shadows and resolve the Anglophone Question.