Nigeria intercepted contraband rice worth about CFA100 million coming from Cameroon

Business in Cameroon | On June 24, 2018, the Nigerian Navy ship Victory intercepted 3,434 bags of rice estimated at NGN61 million (about CFA100 million) in Calabar, Cross River state. According to The Punch which revealed the info, the rice was coming from Cameroon.

“We are going to start massive investigations into the main actors in this smuggling of rice into the country, especially from Cameroon into the Calabar area. We are going beyond these boys who ride the boats. I warn the main culprits behind these smugglings that we are compiling their reports and we would come for them”, warned Julius Nwagu, commander of the NNS Victory.

Let’s remind that Cameroon and Nigeria share a 1,500 km of border from the north to the south. For years, intense contraband activities developed along that border, impacting the two countries’ treasuries negatively.