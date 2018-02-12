Nigeria ‘ll not be used to destabilise Cameroon – Buhari

Vanguard | President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Cameroonian Authority that Nigeria territory would not be used as a staging area to destabilise Cameroon. Buhari was quoted as making the pledge in a communiqué issued at the end of 6th session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Trans-Border Security Committee held in Abuja.
The communiqué was signed by the Nigerian Head of Delegation, Brig.-Gen Emmanuel Ndagi, Director Defence Affairs, Office of the NSA and Cameroonian Head of Delegation, Mr Rene Sadi, Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation. The communiqué explained that the president gave the assurance in a message sent to the Cameroonian delegation at the session, through the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).
Buhari “Series of political events in the two countries have led to new security challenges threatening the peaceful co-existence along the common borders.
“Nigeria will take necessary measures within the ambit of the law to ensure that her territory is not used as a staging area to destabilise another friendly sovereign country,” it quoted President Buhari as saying. The communiqué stated that both countries agreed to collaborate through their respective agencies for combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.
It stated that the two countries should continue to explore other sources of funding for the Multinational Joint Task Force. The two countries signed an agreement on Non-proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons. The two countries agreed to collaborate in sensitising Nigerians living in Bakassi area to live in peace and to abide by the laws and regulations of their host country. On Border Control Operations, the committee recommended that the security agencies of the two countries should strengthen the fight against ‘crimes along the land and maritime borders’.
“That Nigeria and Cameroon should ensure the provision of infrastructure such as roads, schools, hospitals, boreholes among others to bring a sense of belonging to the border Communities. “That the Immigration and other security services of the two countries should meet regularly in order to exchange information and create security awareness,” it stated.
The communiqué directed that a Joint Committee be established to harmonise regulations on illegal fishing and poaching activities on the existing dams between the two countries. It stated that on Lagdo dam in Cameroon, the two governments should work on the implementation of the agreement on water management on the Benue River Basin signed in Abuja on the May 3, 2016.
It stated that a Joint assessment committee be set-up by the two governments to assess the environmental impact and propose solutions on the Kachimbula Dam. According to the communiqué, an alert system should be put in place to fore-warn the population of any impending danger on the two dams.
Sounds Good on paper just like it sounded since the International Court of Justice Handed over Bakasi to Cameroon more than 10 Years ago .Up till now all they do is meet , Drink, Eat and Talk , No Implementation, Zero work Done
This is going to be a long struggle. No doubt about it. War is a marathon, not a sprint . How an SC self sustain, being cornered by Nigeria and Cameroon?? How many more years of children not getting education? I hope the Amba leaders can start answering these questions. At the end of the day, the real losers in all this madness are children and mothers.
This is exactly how this will end: Amba civilians will soon get tired of the YouTube speeches and empty promises of the so xakked leaders, and will start boycotting ghost towns. Mother would want their children back to school. Farmers would want to return to their activities, merchant would want their shop open and everything woukd go back to normal. But for Christ sake it is better to end it now. People are dying!
