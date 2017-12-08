Nigeria against pro-secessionist activities – Diplomat to Cameroon

africanews Nigeria says it is against activities of pro-secessionist groups in neighbouring Cameroon, according to its High Commissioner designate to the Central African neighbour.
Lawan Abba Gashagar in a meeting with the Cameroonian president Paul Biya on Thursday said Nigeria will neither support nor encourage secessionists but would rather collaborate to secure the territorial integrity of Cameroon.
President Biya last week declared war on secessionists in the country’s Anglophone region. A heavy military deployment has followed his declaration with people said to be fleeing the two regions – the northwest and southwest.
Both Nigeria and Cameroon are battling with separatist groups, the respective governments have stressed that unity was non-negotiable.
Whereas the Anglophone minority in Cameroon are protesting marginalization by the French majority which events have led to the creation of a so called Ambazonia state. Security forces continue to clampdown on their activities.
Over in Nigeria, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group until recently were repeatedly clashing with the military. Its leader Nnamdi Kanu is still missing for over two months now. IPOB is also an independence battle of states in Nigeria’s southeast.
This article is misleading. From Nigerian sources “The Vanguard” news paper.
President Buhari told president Paul Biya that:
Nigeria is for a dialogue in order to have a peaceful settlement. Nigeria did not say they are against separating cameroun.
President Buhari further told President Biya that Nigeria cannot chased away Cameroonians living in Nigeria because of the international agreement between Cameroon and Nigeria, which dates far back and states that Cameroonian citizens can go to Nigeria and live freely and Nigerian citizens can come to Cameroon and live freely. This was a direct no to Mr. Paul Biya who was asking Nigerians to arrest Ambazonians, and to chase away all Ambazonians living in their country.
Cameroun media are reporting differently from Nigerian media on this issue
Let Gutteres, tell us that he didn`t receive bribe from Mr. Biya.
It`s been so quiet sir, since your stopover in yaounde after CAR.
On June 23 2016, in the referendum the people of Britain voted to leave the European Union. BREXIT was a
defiance of international treaty obligations and a defining moment for democracy which demonstrated that any arrangement that INFRINGES upon the SOVEREIGNTY of a nation, the people can nullify it by *vote of the people*. Britain had been a member of the ECM and later the EU for 43 years. She had rectified and signed all the treaties of union, but when she opted to leave no force was deployed to keep them inside.
The loss of life in Ambazonia is unwarranted because the Cameroon federation of equals FAILED. French Cameroun now trying to annex English Southern Cameroons. Wrong. Let the people vote peacefully and live happy lives where ever. What is wrong with black Africans?
French Cameroon after bribing top UN officials and failed, have now turned to the bribing of diplomats. what happened to the so called international warrant of arrest? The restoration of Ambazonia state is unstoppable and not even the UN, or Nigeria can stop it. Not even the arrest of our president H.E Ayuk Julius tabe can stop us. The person to be arrested here for crimes against humanity is Paul BIya of French Cameroon.