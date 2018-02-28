Nigeria releases Cameroon separatists who were previously reported ‘extradited’

africanews | Nigerian authorities have released two Cameroonian separatists who were detained by the police last week.
Five members of the Ambazonia separatist movement, a Cameroonian group seeking independence from the Francophone country, were detained at an Abuja police station last Wednesday.
Before then, they had been detained at a secret facility by Nigeria’s intelligence agencies.
The two that were released are among the 12 leaders of the group the Nigerian government arrested last month.They are John Ojong Okongho and Nsoh Nabowah Bih.
Report reaching us now says Barrister Nalowa Bih and Doctor Ojong arrested in Nigeria alongside Ambazonia Interim president Sisiku AyukTabe has been freed by the Nigeria government. #Samgwanews developing story.
Local media reported that the separatists’ lawyer said they were granted bail on Monday on medical grounds.
“They were released on bail because they have medical challenges. According to the police, investigations have been concluded and handed over to the Inspector General’s office.
Abdul Oroh, who has been providing legal support for the detainees, also confirmed that three separatists are still in detention without trial.
Barrister Nalowa Bih is the only lady amongst the 12 Ambazonian leaders abducted at the Nera Hotel in Abuja, alongside president Sisiku AyukTabe.
Today is her birthday and we take this opportunity to thank her for her selfless dedication to our liberation struggle. #Ambazonia pic.twitter.com/ovzKFUeSYk
In January, Nigerian authorities detained and later extradited members of the separatist movement including their leader Julius Ayuk Tabe.
Cameroon receives separatist leader, 46 others deported from Nigeria
While the government of Cameroon proudly announced that it had received the deported separatists, Ayub’s lawyer has complained that he has not been able to see his client or any of the other people arrested and extradited with him.
So Issa Tchiroma was lying. What a country unbelievable.
This answers one important question but raises another; if the arrests were based on a joint venture criminal activity, why separate the suspects into two groups?
And if leadership were really answerable to the people, how would such arrests, made under a dubious climate and maintained in absolute silence be explained, given its distressing consequences in recriminations, vengeful killings and so much else?
Now it is evident LRC is a state ruled by lies, deceit and terror.
Tchiroma claimed that all the SC Ministers arrested were repatriated. Today, we know that he lied.
Dr. Ojong and Barrister Bih will expose more lies disseminated by the Junta.
No wonder, LRC does not have the courage to show evidence of the presence of H.E: Ayuk Tabe and company in LRC. They might all still be in Nigeria
“For all that is secret will eventually be brought into the open, and everything that is concealed will be brought to light and made known to all.” Luke 8:17
HBD Minister Barrister Bih
Thank God, I ignored all those apologists of the junta begging me to keep my promise to no longer contribute on this forum if all the leaders were repatriated to LRC.
I have now been vindicated 100%.
Stay true to yourself! You are foresighted and a hero!
Look at that ambazombian face.
She belongs in knodengui
@Mbappe
That face, as unappealing as it may be to you, is of God’s creation. As a matter of fact her freedom after all the darkness is the work of God.
That is you dying to have that. Can’t get in her pants and she is too smart for yo ass…
how does an AMBAZONIAN FACE LOOK LIKE?..
Any smart, intelligent and peace loving cameroonian should aviod such comments..We should think well before making such comments..This lady did nothing wrong- she protested against a system, protested against inequality,marginalisation, rape, torture and brutality which is very common in our country today..To call her a terrorist is just stupid..Tchiroma said she had been deliverered to cameroon by Nigeria, but we see she is home- we should be ashame and dont instead insult her..We claim to have BIR, trained soldiers but you see untrained boys with slippers beating and killing them..Cameroon so call army has not been able to bring peace for over a year now- Take note and be realistic..Stop fooling yourself..
Jealousy go pay!
See better Ambazonian Sisi.
Chai God dey do better!
Is that all you got Rdpc troll this gorgeous lady is more beautiful than your mom douche bag.please take your psychotic medications and get some rest piece of sh*t.
Barrister Nalowa and Dr. Ojong,
Please leave this Gulf of Guinea full of lawless African dictators.
Go to Europe Meaning Germany, Norway, Finland, USA, South Africa etc
Please tell us the truth of what really happened.
We have governments who can’t for years now arrest Shekua Boko Haram operating freely in their territory but can arrest peacefully citizens who share a different political point of view.
The waves of change are here, those without any progressive ideas are left offering only force, militarization, brutalization and torture!
The people in West Cameroon know now more than ever that the government in Yaoundé has nothing progressive to offer them.
We now understand one of the reasons why Issa t Bakary is sick, I invite every one to go back and watch the press conference given by Bakary on the transfer of Ayuk Tabe & co to LRC , he did not sound confident . The French man and their francophones offsprings were born liers and corrupt, watch them on Sunday debate in LRC telling lies and playing politics of the stomach . Abalanders rose never to fall
Does this means that it is LRC that have been taking care of their feeding and changing of clothing while in the secret location in Naija? ha ha ha ha….And Issa Tchoronko proudly said they are in Yaounde…No doubt he has developed hipertension.How is he going to face the media and LRC’s citizens LIKE @Zam Zam,USA and Agbor Pinguiss,who believed in what their gov’t to them? what a shame and disgrace..This release is a hard punch that the Ambasobnians have just given them.No doubt all those LRC song birds in this forum have hibernated..ha ha ha ha..I understand.The puch is hard to take…
Happy birth day Nalova.We miss u
Humm Kongosa, I love that smile—wouldn’t mind joining her in Manyu forest to fish her out tho.
Too cute to die cos of some frustrated extremists…
Nigeria should go ahead and do the right thing by releasing all the others. Enough damage has been done already and only such a prompt release can stem the bloodletting and reduce the toxic atmosphere that surrounds this meaningless kidnap.
These people must leave Nigeria and West Africa in General.
Europe USA or RSA is safer because the judiciary would never allow what la Republique and Nigeria connived to do in complete violation of international law.
And these same people are inviting foreign investors to come and invest in their countries?
You don’t respect international law but you want international money to be brought to your country for investment?
Who does that if they are not completely crazy?
I feel proud of a woman standing up to fight inequality in Cameroon..What about TCHIROMA?..I thought he said all of them are in Yaounde?.To those of you abusing this woman- she is an intellectual- worked hard to achieve a good certificate- She is not like those fake people like ATANGA NJI, real thieves and most of the ministers and professors with bought and fake certificates..Did you hear how a professor explained to future youths the performance of the computer the NR 1 Thief MAn Biya borrowed money and bought?..With such explainations, he deserved KONDENGUI but again in such a lawless , mafia state like camroon where the yaounde GANGSTERS understand brutality as the only means of governing, thoise thieves and fake politicians are KINGS..