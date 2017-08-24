Nigerian billionaire Tony OElumelu says world not paying enough attention to Sierra Leone MudSlide, donates $500,000

Top Nigerian businessman calls for more support for Sierra Leone
Nigerian Tony Elumelu, one of Africa’s richest people, has made a call for more financial help for Sierra Leone in the aftermath of the mudslide, in which nearly 500 people died and more than 600 people are still missing.
He’s been tweeting about his visit to the country and the donation he has made:
I was deeply moved by what I witnessed today and have therefore donated $500,000 towards the rehabilitation & recovery efforts #freetown
— Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) August 23, 2017
One of the survivors narrated how she lost her two kids. Other lost all their livelihood #freetown #freetownfloods pic.twitter.com/LyxYE04A5x
— Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) August 23, 2017
I call on others with the wherewithal to also support the #freetownfloods recovery efforts #freetown
— Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) August 23, 2017
Mr Elumelu feels that the mudslide has not got the media attention it deserves:
All lives whether on the African continent or elsewhere are the same and shd attract the same media attention & human sympathy @TheEconomist
— Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) August 23, 2017
Sierra Leone and its people need our support at this time. #Freetownfloods #support. #Relief. #Rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/m38XWpCO4h
— Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) August 23, 2017
It is sad that the entire continent of Africa remain silent with a disaster like this but would be quick to declare national mourning if it happens in France and Money sent to assist.
Wierd , Strange Mind set we African have. Just wondering when people would start feeling for their country and continent and take reponsibilities without blaining western powers for our negative situations.
Thanks to people like Tony O. Elumelu. who can trumpet a wake up call with his example.
Its so shameful looking at the international community stand by and pretend nothing is going on. But as mentioned earlier this is a good lesson that we should start thinking about our country and continent Look for our own solutions and undertsand how selfish the world is. Brief understand the game of interest.
Forest-Well Said Forest!!!! What are other African leaders doing to assist their own???? So sad!!