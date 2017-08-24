Nigerian billionaire Tony OElumelu says world not paying enough attention to Sierra Leone MudSlide, donates $500,000

Top Nigerian businessman calls for more support for Sierra Leone

Nigerian Tony Elumelu, one of Africa’s richest people, has made a call for more financial help for Sierra Leone in the aftermath of the mudslide, in which nearly 500 people died and more than 600 people are still missing.

He’s been tweeting about his visit to the country and the donation he has made:

I was deeply moved by what I witnessed today and have therefore donated $500,000 towards the rehabilitation & recovery efforts #freetown — Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) August 23, 2017

One of the survivors narrated how she lost her two kids. Other lost all their livelihood #freetown #freetownfloods pic.twitter.com/LyxYE04A5x — Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) August 23, 2017

I call on others with the wherewithal to also support the #freetownfloods recovery efforts #freetown — Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) August 23, 2017

Mr Elumelu feels that the mudslide has not got the media attention it deserves:

All lives whether on the African continent or elsewhere are the same and shd attract the same media attention & human sympathy @TheEconomist — Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) August 23, 2017

BBC