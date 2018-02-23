Nigerian govt detains more Southern Cameroonian separatists

PREMIUM TIMES | Five alleged members of the Ambazonia separatist movement, a Cameroonian group seeking independence from the Francophone country, are currently being detained at an Abuja Police station.
A PREMIUM TIMES reporter was on Wednesday not allowed to speak with the detainees when he visited the Asokoro Police station where they are being held.
According to Abdul Oroh, who has been providing legal support for the detainees, ”two out of the five in custody are among the 12 leaders of the group the Nigerian government arrested last month.”
Leader of the separatists, Julius Ayuk Tabe and 11 others who reportedly gathered at Nera Hotels Abuja on January 6 to discuss the influx of thousands of Cameroonian asylum seekers to Nigeria following protests in October were arrested and detained by Nigerian security for about a month. About 39 other Ambasonian separatist leaders were detained in Taraba.
Dozens of those arrested were handed over to Cameroon authorities by the Nigerian government.
Cameroonian authorities confirmed they received some of the activists and vowed to prosecute them.
According to Mr. Abdul, there was uncertainty over the number of the separatists deported and the ones still in custody because the Nigerian government failed to announce the deportation which is being celebrated by Cameroonian authorities as a major victory in a clampdown on Mr. Tabe and other leaders of the self-proclaimed Ambasonia state in English-speaking parts of Cameroon.
“Only 10 out of the 12 arrested on January 6 were deported. The remaining two resisted the deportation insisting that they are of Nigerian nationality. They are John Ojong Okongho and Nsoh Nabowah Bih and they are among the five people currently being detained,” Mr. Oroh said.
He said the other three, Winifred Augustine, ThankGod Genesis and Nasiru Bah, ”were picked up randomly.”
“The five of them were brought to the police headquarters yesterday in a military vehicle with handcuffs and leg chains before they were later taken to the Asokoro Police station.
“They granted us access to them, we interrogated them. The interesting thing they said is that they are convinced that they were arrested by Cameroonian soldiers”, Mr. Abdul said.
“There is need to know whether Cameroonians can come to Nigeria, arrest people and keep them at the DIA (Defence Intelligence Agency) custody only to later pick them in a Cameroonian military air craft and take them to Cameroon.
“I don’t know the agreement we had with them (Cameroon) but I don’t think this is reasonable. This issue should be investigated thoroughly. The SSS are not involved, (for) the police, this is the first time they are hearing about the case.
“If this people have a problem with their government and they came to Nigeria to take refuge, we should protect them or hand them over to the UN high commission on refugee”, he added.
Jimoh Moshood, police spokesperson, did not answer or return text messages sent to his phone on Wednesday.
The unrest in Cameroon began in November 2016, when English-speaking teachers and lawyers in the North-west and South-west regions took to the streets, calling for reforms and greater autonomy.
They said they were ‘frustrated’ with the dominance of the French language in official matters and ‘marginalisation’ of Cameroon’s Anglophone population.
The protests were followed by a harsh government crackdown, as well as internet shut-downs and arrests.
In October 2017, the secessionist group declared the independence of the so-called Anglophone “state” of Ambazonia. International rights groups say that between 20 and 40 people were killed in clashes since late September.
According to Amnesty International, at least 500 people were detained in the aftermath of the announcement.
The UNHCR, the UN refugee agency reported that it has registered over 7,000 Cameroonians from the Anglophone regions, who have fled the unrest in the country to Nigeria.
Nigerian activists and lawyers such as Femi Falana and Jiti Ogunye have condemned the treatment by Nigerian government of the Cameroonian separatists.
What is the meaning of ALL? LRC was in celebration that all the those arrested in Nigeria had been handed to Cameroon, LRC and FARANCOPHONE WILL always speak before thinking , So Issa T Bakary lied.
Minister Barrister Bih and Minister Dr. Ojong who were abducted with Ayuk Tabe will tell the whole wide world the truth of what happened on the 5th of January 2018.
One thing is crystal clear: at least two SC Ministers who were arrested with Ayuk Tabe were NEVER extradited to LRC. The putschist Issa Tchiroma lied to his LRC citizens.
The hereinabove SC Ministers will soon be released in NIGERIA. They will act as catalyst on the liberation movement. The momentum will be intensified. Many more LRC terrorists will return to their countries in body bags.
A GUERRA CONTINUA
… to their country…..
I will advise the two SC Ministers to write a book about what really happened on that faithful day. This will help expose the lawlessness of Nigeria and LRC to world and help increase the momentum of the struggle.
Biya recently claimed that “The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;”. Today, we know that he was simply day dreaming because the situation has moved from bad to worse.
PROOF
Biya has created a so-called military region in Bamenda.
If the situation had “stabilized” he would have sent his Commission on bilingualism to SC to teach french so that the people could understand the language on the monolingual currency
CAN any one help me with the meaning of ALL? I also learn there was an American Citizen with Ayuk T what has become of him?
Watch out for LRC expert (Francophones) for their know all analysis . THE PROPAGANDA machine will be on air very soon all over LRC WITH lies lies lies
the only way BIYA, LRC & France can stop AMBAZONIANS is to kill all AMBA-LANDERS on earth or assigned an officer to every Single Ambaozonian on ground ZERO to monitor them.
I have said it.And i am still going to say it.All those twelve Ambasonian gov’t authorities kidnapped are still in Nigeria, under some kind of house arrest impose on them by the Nigerian gov’t by Biya’s dictatorship.
Issa Tchoronko lied to the LRC citizens who have been celebrating their fake extradition.
Let the struggle intensify. LRC, has once again been caught pants down.
All factions to this struggle, should unite like never before. There is green
light around the corner. Let`s fund this struggle like never before and fight
like Spartans.
I used to blame my people for not using their God given powers in this struggle.
Now, is the good time to show your worth, my people. Sweep all those election
mongers with thunder and lightning. As for the decreed military base, this should
be their waterloo. LRC, thinks that it has succeeded since it stationed troops in
Mamfe. Whether it is Anglos or whoever that is sent there, as long as the mission
is to kill Ambalanders, we welcome that move. Seeing they say, is believing.
My only regret, is that biya will not see the end game.
bla bla bla monkeys
Do you feel disappointed? Since you are much younger, you will see
the end game to tell biya no more.
HAs it changed anything?
It is kind of naiv to think that Nigeria can help LRC ..Its an internal problem that need internal solutions..
Its about marginalisation..Its about Segregation..Its about inequality and injustice..
These main issues have opened the eyes of many people and today we want long lasting solutions..
Gone are the days when BAMENDA was a synonym of Primitive and backwardness..
Gone are the days when people from the NWP and SWP were called Anglos and seen as backward..
Today we see that these people have taken to the streets, have decided to fight for these vices and bring big changes in the country..
I am proud of the youths of the NWP and SWP…You have shown us we need resistance to achieve your objectives…..
an ambazonien who has become Nigerian, how cowardly and to say that many of the so-called Ambazonians will not appreciate this remark, I simply say that he lacks conviction and if they suffer martyrs like our nationalists