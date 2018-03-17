Nigerian Pastor Impregnates 6 Women In Douala

Kinnaka’s blog | A Nigeria Pentecostal Church Pastor in Ndogpassi, Douala 3 Municipality, has found himself treading in deep waters after allegedly impregnating over half a dozen members of his congregation.
The Pastor, known to Kinnaka’s Blog only as Pastor Ochonkoro, who is said to be on the run impregnated young girls, including married women in his church.
Pastor Ochonkoro dubious activities came to the limelight on Wednesday March 14, 2018 when one of the women told the husband that she was pregnant and the husband insisted that since they have not made love recently, she must have cheated on him.
After threatening the lady, she revealed that the pastor was responsible, five other ladies who were allegedly impregnated by the Pastor after hearing the news, also came out to reveal that they were also pregnant for the Pastor.
The entire population of Ndogpassi, in Cameroon economic capital, Douala, marched on streets in numbers promising hell on the said Pastor who was only saved after elements of 14th Police District intervened but he slipped away and disappeared, CNA reports.
Security sources have revealed that he cannot be arrested at the moment since no complaint has been deposited.
Dirty man. These so called men of God are no better than anyone else. I’m cleaner than him. Hahahahahahaha
Quite apart from Satan providing work for idle hands, when a justice system fails the people, the law of “Might Makes Right” which is similar to jungle justice, takes over.
This devil was supposed to be put in jail once how can he slip in the hands of the so called force’s of disorder? ???haahahahahahjss LRC go kill me with laught.
Do you see what Ambazonia pastors have started doing to our Women? God forbid any separation. We the pure anglophones will suffer in the hands of these people if there is any separation from our Francophone brothers and sisters.
The dancing of Asimba Bikutsi in church, exhibiting all the seductive parts of the female body got the best of this charlatan! Mendo Ze used to do same, see where he is!
The business of “hope” can trick some.
Anyway salvation will come with economical empowerment.
When there is poverty, suffering souls tend to resort to other forms of salvation or explanations to their situations.
At the same atome certain individual will use these “tracks” in people and take advantage
When you say Nigerian Pastor do you want us to hate Nigerians?Are Nigerians not currently the best friend of LRC with the kidnapping and handing over of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe?Please leave is alone.We have nothing to do between you and your best friends.