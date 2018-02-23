Home / Africa / Nigerian woman detained for housing Ambazonians in Nigeria

Nigerian woman detained for housing Ambazonians in Nigeria

11 hours ago 2 Comments

Journal du Cameroun | The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria is set to hear a suit on March 2, filed by Mrs Augustine Winifred, challenging her arrest and detention by authorities.

Winifred, a Taraba State indigene was arrested for allegedly accomodating Cameroonian refugees, her lawyer Femi Falana says.

Falana hopes the court declares her detention at the police head quarters in Abuja illegal and free her immediately.

The human rights lawyer will also be seeking to an order to force the Nigerian police to release four Naturalised Nigerias from Cameroon who are Dr John Ojong Okongho, Nsoh Nabowah Bih, ThankGod Genesis and Nasiru Bah.

The four were transferred to the police while 47 other persons arrested were handed over to Cameroonian authorities where they have been held incommunicado.

The court will also be hearing same day another suit filed by Falana challenging the deportation of the 47 Cameroonian accused of secession.

Check Also

President Paul Biya reorganises the army, creates 5th combined military region

CRTV The President of the Republic has signed a series of texts reshuffling the army. …

2 comments

  1. joshua
    5 hours ago at 19:34

    At least, Falana a Nigerian, is fighting for us. Where are our 33 export barristers?
    Isn`t there a lawyer or Barrister in the Nera Hotel abducted group? Did the loud
    speaker, not tell us they are in their keeping? What else do you want for a case,
    noise makers of society?

    Reply
  2. Brandino
    1 min ago at 00:09

    Not even one person alive with a cell phone camera recorded this arrest.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
Â© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved