Nigerian woman detained for housing Ambazonians in Nigeria

Journal du Cameroun | The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria is set to hear a suit on March 2, filed by Mrs Augustine Winifred, challenging her arrest and detention by authorities.

Winifred, a Taraba State indigene was arrested for allegedly accomodating Cameroonian refugees, her lawyer Femi Falana says.

Falana hopes the court declares her detention at the police head quarters in Abuja illegal and free her immediately.

The human rights lawyer will also be seeking to an order to force the Nigerian police to release four Naturalised Nigerias from Cameroon who are Dr John Ojong Okongho, Nsoh Nabowah Bih, ThankGod Genesis and Nasiru Bah.

The four were transferred to the police while 47 other persons arrested were handed over to Cameroonian authorities where they have been held incommunicado.

The court will also be hearing same day another suit filed by Falana challenging the deportation of the 47 Cameroonian accused of secession.