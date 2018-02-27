Nine parties to fight for 70 Senatorial seats

Journal du Cameroun | Nine political parties in Cameroon have indicated their interest in running the race for the Senatorial elections, slated for March 25.

The nine parties which include; the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP), Social Democratic Front (SDF), Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU), Union of the Socialist Movement (UMS), National Alliance for Democracy and Progress (ANDP), National Salvation Front of Cameroon (NSFC), Union for Democracy and Progress (UDP), and Union of the People’s of Cameroon (UPC), all submitted their lists to Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), beating the body’s February 22 deadline.

According to Elections Cameroon, only the CPDM and the UNDP are eligible to contest in the ten regions of the country. Meanwhile, the SDF will contest in six regions which are the Adamawa, Centre, East, West, North West and South West regions. UPC submitted nomination papers for five regions; Adamawa, Centre, Littoral, North and South West regions. The ANDP selected four regions to run the Senatorial race come March 25, 2018 which include, Littoral, Far North, South and South West.

UDC decided to battle in two regions; Littoral and West. The UDP submitted a list for the North West region alone and UMS will vie only in the West region. NSFC on her part submitted a single list for the North region.