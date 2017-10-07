Njié, Pangop lead Cameroon to victory [+video]

Cameroon beat Group B rivals Algeria 2-0 in a 2018 Fifa World Cup (CAF) qualifier at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on Saturday, for their first win of the campaign.

Clinton Njié and Franck Pangop scored for the Indomitable Lions.

In what was a dead-rubber encounter, between two teams battling for pride and world ranking points only, the reigning African champions came out on top.

For the Fennec Foxes, another defeat highlights a disappointing qualifying campaign with the North African’s having conjured but a single point from five matches.

El Arabi Soudani missed a trio of golden chances for the Algerians on the day, in a largely frustrating encounter for the visitors who dropped both Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani for the match in the Cameroon capital.

Njié opened the scoring for the hosts after 25 minutes. The Indomitable Lions profiting from a wayward pass as the French-based forward pierced the Algerian defence before providing a cool finish on his return to the national set-up.

Cameroon 1-0 up at the interval.

The home side, who tasted African glory eight months ago, made sure of the result in the 88th minute. Pangop finding the back of the net a minute after emerging off the bench in place of Njié.

In Uyo, Nigeria confirmed their place at next year’s showpiece in Russia following a 1-0 win over Zambia. Alex Iwobi with the only goal of the encounter.

Cameroon (1) 2 (Njié 25′ Pangop 88′)

Algeria (0) 0

Cameroon: Ondoa; Zambo Anguissa, Teikeu, Ngadeu Ngadjui, Siani, Olinga (Ngamaleu 82′), Fai, Leuko, Bassogog (Mandjecl 73′), Aboubakar, Njié (Pangop 87′)

Algeria: Mbolhi; Mandi, Cadamuro, Taider (Bennacer 60′), Hanni (Ferhat 71′), Feghouli (Ghezzal 75′), Fares, Benguit, Bensebaini, Soudani, Belfodil

