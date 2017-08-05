N’Koulou Joins Torino on Season-Long Loan

Following a disappointing spell in Ligue 1, Cameroon international Nicolas N’Koulou has moved to the Turin outfit in search of more playing time.

Nicolas N’Koulou has joined Torino from Lyon on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

The Cameroon defender arrived at Lyon before the start of last season, following five years at Marseille.

But he made just 13 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon as they finished fourth.

N’Koulou won the Coupe de la Ligue with Marseille in 2012 and was part of the Cameroon squad that triumphed in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

